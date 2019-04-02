Christie Brinkley Stuns At 65, Spills Out Of Sexy Black Sequined Dress

The blonde-haired beauty is reprising her role as Roxie Hart in the hit musical 'Chicago.'

Once again, supermodel Christie Brinkley is taking the stage to reprise her role as Roxie Hart in the hit musical Chicago.

Over the past few weeks, the blonde-haired beauty has been sharing photos of herself in character with her fans to get them excited for the premiere. Today, the 65-year-old took to her Instagram account to share another sexy photo of herself as Hart to promote the musical. In the photo, Brinkley appears to defy age as she lays across a piano and dons a skintight black sequined dress that she spills out of.

The sexy number hits just above her knee and also gives fans a little glimpse of her incredibly toned legs.Christie lays her head against one hand and wears her long, blonde locks down and curled in the black and white snapshot. Fans have already been flooding to the comments section of the photo to let Brinkley know how fantastic she looks.

“Do you ever look bad??? @christiebrinkley,” one fan asked.

“Timeless beauty!!”

“The girl of my dreams,” one more wrote.

According to Playbill, Brinkley originally made her debut as Roxie in the hit musical back in 2011 with the national touring cast in London. Now, Brinkley will appear in the show from March 29–April 2 in Phoenix, Arizona and then from April 10–14 at the Venetian in Las Vegas. After that, she will head to the big stage on Broadway in New York City for a for a limited four-week run.

And Christie’s amazing Broadways news comes 25 years after the supermodel nearly lost her life in a tragic accident. On her Instagram account last night, Brinkley shared an old People Magazine cover that features a photo of herself along with the caption “The Helicopter crash that nearly killed Christie Brinkley.” In the caption of the image, Brinkley reflects on that scary moment in which she almost lost her life, saying that she’s just thankful to still be alive.

“This happened 25 years ago today and not a day goes by that I have not counted my blessing for being alive. I know for a fact that tomorrow is not a guarantee and that each day is a gift and an opportunity to make sure that everybody we love knows it!”

Following her post, her legion of Instagram followers have already given her a ton of attention with over 10,000 likes in addition to 280 plus comments. While many fans told Christie that they’re glad that the accident didn’t take her life, others applauded her for being so brave and candid about the whole ordeal.