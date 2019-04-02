Kourtney Kardashian Dishes On Her Beauty Regimen: ‘It’s All About Living Your Best Life’

Kourtney Kardashian credits a mostly organic lifestyle for her banging body.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, opened up to Vogue Mexico that she strives to be cautious about what goes in and on the bodies of her and her family, per E! News. The mother of three also shares that she’s aware of the beauty products she uses as she promoted her new wellness website, Poosh. Kardashian told the magazine that while she does try to use all natural products, she’s aware that she may slip up due to not knowing all of the ingredients in a product.

“It’s all about living your best life and embracing the fact that it’s not perfect,” she shared with the publication. “I’m only human.”

The oldest Kardashian sister also hinted at following in her sister Kim and Kylie’s footsteps with a makeup line of her own. While she didn’t confirm, Kardashian also mentioned that she couldn’t disclose anything just yet. She has, though, been promoting her new venture with a little help from Instagram. The television personality posted a photo in March of her nude body while she was holding a laptop with a towel wrapped around her head. She teased that the photo would be seen soon on Poosh, which went live on Tuesday.

According to Poosh’s website, readers can expect to see tips on health and wellness, as well as style and beauty. Kardashian also has interviews on her site, including one with Beyonce’s makeup artist Rokael Lizama. E! News reports that Kardashian also interviewed her “momager” Kris Jenner for the website’s launch. In a video interview, the famous mother and daughter dish on Jenner’s journey to becoming a boss. Jenner also drops some gems on her morning routine and how she prepares for her hectic days.

“Like our entire family, we prepare for a very long day,” Kris shared with her daughter. “I’ll get up at 4:30 or 5 in the morning and have coffee, check my emails really quick, hop on the treadmill, turn on the news, get caught up on what’s going on…and I’m prepared mentally, emotionally and physically to tackle the day. As human beings, we thrive on a routine,” Kris continued. “I think routines are very important to have.”

Kardashian also dishes to Vogue about her fitness routine and how it ties into her goal to have a balance between her hectic professional life and her health. She says she carves out time during the day to focus on her body goals but also knows when she needs a much-needed break.

