Tracy Morgan Jokes About Jussie Smollett Controversy: ‘Racists Don’t Attack In A Polar Vortex’

Tracy Morgan had a few things to say about the Jussie Smollett controversy during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday evening. The comedian cracked a few jokes about the Empire star, poking hilarious holes in Smollett’s alleged hate crime story. Morgan’s jokes come just days after comedian Chris Rock commented on the matter during the NAACP Image Awards over the weekend.

Morgan joked that he knew Smollett’s story was fake all along, TMZreported. When Fallon asked if the 30 Rock star believed Smollett’s accusations were true, he enthusiastically replied, “Nah, man!”

“First of all, racist people don’t be jumping anybody in a polar vortex,” Morgan said. “Racists don’t even be watching Empire. They’ll say, ‘It’s too cold. We can be racist in the spring.'”

Smollett made headlines in January when he claimed he was attacked by two men in the early hours of the morning as he was leaving a Subway sandwich shop in Chicago. The alleged attack was depicted as a racist and homophobic hate crime carried out by Donald Trump supporters, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Later, the actor was arrested for allegedly lying to Chicago police and faking the entire crime.

Morgan added that the security footage captured at the time of the alleged attack didn’t line up with Smollett’s story because the actor held on to his Subway sandwich even after the crime.

“There was like, 10 seconds of footage, and then he disappears, and then he re-appears with the noose on his neck, still holding the Subway sandwich. He didn’t let that Subway sandwich go,” he joked. “I think it was pepperoni and cheese, I don’t know.”

Morgan’s bit on The Tonight Show follows a few jokes from Rock on Saturday at the NAACP Image Awards. The Everybody Hates Chris star said that Smollett is a “waste of light skin” as he was presenting the award for Outstanding Comedy Series.

“What the hell was he thinking? You’re ‘Jessie’ from now on. You don’t get the ‘u’ no more. That ‘u’ was respect. You ain’t getting no respect from me,” he said, according to Fox News.

Smollett, who opted not to attend the awards show, had been nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Drama for his role as Jamal Lyon on the Fox series. However, he lost to Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams.

Smollett’s case recently took a major turn when all 16 charges against the actor were dropped. The mayor of Chicago, the Chicago police, and many members of the public were outraged by the decision.