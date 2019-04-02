‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Opens Up About Anxiety: ‘I Thought I Knew What An Anxiety Attack Was’

Chelsea Houska’s segments on Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 have been primarily about the drama with her ex-boyfriend Adam Lind. However, according to a new report from MTV News, a new episode of the show will show Chelsea getting candid about an anxiety attack.

In the new preview clip, Chelsea is talking with her husband Cole and says, “I thought I knew what an anxiety attack was.”

In another scene, Chelsea’s friend Chelsey is talking with the mom of three’s dad and explains the situation saying, “Her lips were just quivering and she was like, ‘Let’s go to the emergency room.'”

Another scene shows Chelsea saying, “I swear to God, I thought I was dying.”

Around Valentine’s Day, Chelsea Houska took to Instagram to open up about her “severe postpartum anxiety” after some fans wondered why she and her husband didn’t go out on more dates. The couple has family willing to help with their three kids, but fans noticed that Chelsea and Cole didn’t post a lot of photos from date nights. According to a previous report from Inquisitr, Chelsea opened up and explained.

“After giving birth, I personally go through a period of what I would say is pretty severe postpartum anxiety, (It was by far the worst after having Watson.) … For me, leaving them to go out just causes a lot of stress and anxiety.”

It is unclear what situation caused Chelsea to have an anxiety attack, but it appears that she will open up about it on a new episode of Teen Mom 2.

Chelsea Houska was introduced to fans on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, Chelsea found out she was pregnant with her daughter. Chelsea’s boyfriend at the time wasn’t supportive or involved and the couple eventually split.

She continued to share her story on Teen Mom 2 and things have been going great for the now mom of three. She met a man named Cole DeBoer and the two married in October 2016. Chelsea gave birth to the couple’s son, Watson, in January 2017.

The couple revealed they were expecting another baby and in August 2018, Chelsea gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Layne. Layne was born on Chelsea’s birthday making the day extra special for the couple.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 are currently airing on MTV. Fans can catch up with Chelsea, her husband, and her three kids on the show on Monday nights. Fans can also check out the Teen Mom 2 reunion which will be airing in the future.