Janet Jackson Posts Exquisite Photo With Janelle Monae And Lil’ Kim

Janet Jackson has uploaded a beautiful photo with Janelle Monae and Lil’ Kim. The talent in the photo really is too much.

Jackson has referenced Kim’s ’90s smash hit “Ladies Night” in the caption to give her followers a bit of nostalgia. She thanked them for a beautiful night as this photo was taken the day the icon was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. All these incredible ladies appear to be wearing black attire in the shot and ooze star power.

Fans were quick to freak out over the photo since the talent and beauty among them is too much. It’s such a big deal to them that people are demanding a collaboration between the three.

Within 15 minutes of posting, the “That’s The Way Love Goes” hitmaker’s post was liked by over 15,000.

Monae, who inducted Jackson into the Hall of Fame, called her the “queen of black girl magic.”

“Hello. I’m here tonight to induct the legendary queen of black girl magic into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Ms. Janet Damita Jo Jackson,” she said during her speech.

“With an epic career spanning over four decades and nine No. 1 albums, this gifted singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, actress is an icon. She is a bold visionary, a rule-breaker, a risk taker, and a boundless visual artist. Quite simply, y’all, there is only one Janet.”

In the past, Janelle has referred to Jackson as one of her biggest inspirations. They will both be appearing in June at the Glastonbury Festival.

Janet Jackson, whose career spans over four decades, is still going strong. Last year, Jackson released a new single, “Made For Now,” with Daddy Yankee. The official music video has over 60 million views on her YouTube page, having reached that number in just six months. Also in 2018, Janet was honored with the Global Icon Award at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Recently, Janet announced her first ever Las Vegas residency. Named “Metamorphosis,” Jackson’s shows will start May 17 and will run until August 10.

Janelle has released three studio albums — The ArchAndroid, The Electric Lady, and Dirty Computer. She has collaborated with the likes of Pharrell Williams, Miguel, fun., Erykah Badu, and Big Boi, to name a few. Monáe has been nominated for a total of eight Grammy Awards. Her third studio album, Dirty Computer, was nominated for Album of the Year.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Lil’ Kim will be returning with her first studio album in 14 years next month. The album will be titled Nine.