‘Fuller House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Makes Rare Appearance With Brother Kirk On ‘Today’ Show

The Netflix star posed with her real-life and TV siblings.

Full House collided with Growing Pains. Fuller House stars Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin faced off against Growing Pains alums Kirk Cameron and Tracey Gold in a TV Duos Showdown on the Today show. The cameo marked a rare joint TV appearance for Candace and her brother Kirk, who played mischievous Mike Seaver for seven seasons on ABC’s Growing Pains back in the 1980s.

Candace Cameron Bure, who reprised her role as D.J. Tanner for the Netflix Full House spinoff, posted a photo of the classic TV mashup on Instagram. Bure tagged her famous brother and his co-star as well as her TV sister. Kirk Cameron also posted a photo from the Today show reunion. The actor wrote that he had “such a blast” with Candace, Jodie Sweetin, and Tracey Gold and he offered well wishes for departing Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford.

Fans took to the comments section of the Cameron siblings’ posts to note how “fun” it was to see them together with their TV siblings.

“Love seeing some of favorite #fullhouse and #growingpains stars together,” one fan wrote on Bure’s post, while another fan added, “Quite a combo of real life and TV siblings. Very cool!”

You can see Candace and Kirk Cameron’s photos from their Today show appearance below.

While the real-life siblings grew up together as child stars, Kirk and Candace’s paths rarely cross on TV. In 1988, Kirk made a guest appearance on Candace’s ABC sitcom Fuller House, playing Cousin Steve in the episode “Just One of the Guys.” Candace returned the favor with two guest gigs on Growing Pains during the same era, playing a character named Jenny Foster.

While the Today show reunion was focused on nostalgia for the ’80s TV shows, Candace Cameron Bure was asked about her Fuller House co-star Lori Loughlin during the interview, according to Us Weekly. Loughlin, who is embroiled in the nationwide college admissions scandal, was fired from the final season of Fuller House. Bure told the Today show that the cast of Full House will always be “family.”

“It’s too personal to us and we would never want to talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend,” Bure said, reiterating previous statements that her TV family stands together and prays for each other.

Kirk Cameron’s TV family also suffered a major heartbreak when Alan Thicke, who played Seaver patriarch Jason Seaver, died suddenly in 2016 at age 69. At the time, Kirk Cameron posted to Instagram to remember his TV father, telling fans he was “shocked and truly heartbroken” over the tragic news. Kirk’s sister Candace also posted an Instagram tribute to Thicke, who appeared on Fuller House in one of his final TV roles shortly before he died.

“I’ve known you since I was 8 years old and so glad I had the pleasure of working with you again so recently on Fuller House,” Bure wrote of Thicke. “You were a part of my family and hockey family. You will be greatly missed.”

Fuller House is currently streaming on Netflix. Growing Pains is available on Amazon Prime.