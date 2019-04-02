‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, April 3: Brooke’s Secret Pact

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, April 3 indicate that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will try to find someone to back her up. The blonde and Dr. Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) got into a heated fight over their children. Brooke will try to make a pact with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) when she goes to him for validation.

Taylor believes that Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) should spend a lot of time together. As she put it, Hope is a mother who lost a child, while Douglas is a child who lost a mother. She believes that their relationship could benefit the healing process.

The psychiatrist also told her ex-husband, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), her ideas. She said that she hoped that Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope could find each other again. That way, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) would get back her family with Liam, and Hope would have a child of her own.

However, Ridge relayed the information to Brooke who was livid. She believes that Taylor is using their children in their decades-long vendetta. Ridge then further angered Brooke when he refused to back her up against Taylor. He told her that Taylor has every right to want the best for her daughter Steffy.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The Inquisitr, indicate that Brooke will rush off to tell Liam about Taylor’s thoughts. Liam will be shocked that Taylor has their lives mapped out. However, he will also brush off Brooke’s fears. After all, Hope is still his wife even if Douglas does not have a mother. Just because Taylor voiced her opinion, it doesn’t mean that she can make Hope fall in love with another man. He does not feel threatened by Thomas at all.

While the two of them are talking, Hope will enter the cabin. She will ask her mother and husband, “Did anything happen?” Of course, they will allay her concerns and assure her that she has nothing to worry about.

Anyone else tearing up right now? ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/iZmA0hYUqW — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 29, 2019

However, Brooke will continue to fret about the possibility of Hope and Thomas hooking up. She will see the bond between Douglas and Hope grow and this will make her worry more. In fact, she may even inadvertently push them together much to Taylor’s delight.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.