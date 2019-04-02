Domeanna Spell, Missing Louisiana Teenager, May Be With A 47-Year-Old Man Named Cory Disotell

'We want her to know that we are on her side and she could have came to us no matter what and we would have been there for her.'

Domeanna Spell, a 15-year-old Louisiana girl who has been missing since late March, may be traveling with a 47-year-old man named Cory “Shane” Disotel, her family believes.

As Los Angeles’ KABC-TV reports, Spell was last seen on Thursday, March 28, getting off of her school bus outside Port Barre High School. Local police initially helped in the search for the missing teen, but now, five days later, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has become involved.

Her family believes she may be with Disotel, who is the father of three children that Domeanna has babysat for. They came to believe that Disotel may have been involved in her disappearance due to a number of “inappropriate” texts they found. The nature of those texts remains unclear as of this writing.

Disotel’s name is spelled differently in different reports. NBC News and other outlets, for example, spell his last name with two Ls, while KABC and others spell it with one. It remains unclear, as of this writing, if he has any arrests or criminal convictions.

In a statement made available via Portland’s KATU-TV, Domeanna’s sister, Jerrie Cradeur, said the family just wants her home, no matter what.

“I feel that she’s safer home than being with him. We want her to know that we are on her side and she could have came to us no matter what and we would have been there for her.”

Domeanna is described as having long, light brown hair with blue/hazel eyes; about 5 feet, 2 inches; and weighing approximately 105 pounds. She may have altered her appearance to conceal her identity, her family says. Specifically, she may have dyed her hair burgundy and may be wearing colored contact lenses to conceal her eye color, rather than her eyeglasses.

Disotel is described as having blue eyes and thinning brown hair; standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall; and weighing 155 pounds. They may be traveling in a silver 2003 Honda Civic with Louisiana license plate 995CGK.

Domeanna Spell's family said the 15-year-old babysat Cory "Shane" Disotel's three children. https://t.co/E0QmpxLFcK — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) April 2, 2019

In a statement made available via The Daily Mail, Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux encouraged anyone with any information about the missing teen to speak up.

“We are working diligently and tirelessly, leaving no stone unturned. I’m extremely thankful for the help and support we are receiving not only from these agencies but also from the public that are reaching out to us with information.”

Anyone with any information about the disappearance of Domeanna Spell, or the whereabouts of her or Disotel(l), is encouraged to call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.