Kailyn Lowry Opens Up About ‘Teen Mom 2’ Drama: ‘We’re All Too Old For This’

The girls of Teen Mom 2 have been sharing their stories for many years. Over that time, there has been plenty of drama between the cast, but Kailyn Lowry is over the drama. In a new interview with E! News, the mom of three opened up about the drama and revealed she is hopeful that the cast will be able to just “get along.”

“I don’t want the animosity or the drama or any of that. We’re all too old for this. I’m not in denial about my bad choices and stuff like that. I’m completely aware and I’m trying to pick up the pieces of the mess that I’ve created so I can hopefully move on as an adult and hopefully the viewers and the people who support me and follow me will see that.”

For Kailyn, the drama has mostly been with co-star Jenelle Evans. Last year, Kail sent Jenelle a gift of haircare products from Kailyn’s new line. Jenelle didn’t take too kindly to the gift, however, and decided to film herself setting the gift on fire. The video was then posted to social media where it gained a lot of attention. Although the video was posted to social media last year, it was shown on a recent episode of Teen Mom 2.

The Teen Mom 2 reunion is coming up and there have been some questions surrounding what will happen. At one point, both Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry said they would not be attending the reunion. According to a previous report from Inquisitr, though, it sounds like arrangements have been made to accommodate the cast and ensure that there is as little drama between the cast as possible.

Speaking to E! News, Kailyn explained that she is hoping she will be able to be interviewed separately from her cast mates.

“I’m trying to rebuild my reputation and the things I’ve done in the past reunions so I don’t want that to happen again.”

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 has been full of drama for Kailyn Lowry. Not only has she had to deal with drama from all three fathers of her sons, but she also considered meeting up with her mother. Fans who have watched the show know that Kailyn has not had the best relationship with her mom and, after finding out her mother lived not too far away from her and didn’t reach out, Kailyn decided against trying to have a relationship with her.

However, on the most recent episode of the show, fans were able to see a different side of Kail as she celebrated the launch of her haircare line.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Monday nights on MTV.