‘Little People Big World’ Star Audrey Roloff Admits To Losing ‘Purity’ Before Marriage

In a new memoir titled A Love Letter Life, former Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff revealed that she and now-husband Jeremy Roloff crossed a line when they were dating and she lost her “purity” before marriage.

Radar Online reported that she can assure fans that she and Roloff held onto their beliefs and remained virgins until their wedding night, but some of their “purity” went out the window during their long-distance relationship.

“Even though we won the virginity battle, we lost the purity battle,” Audrey Roloff revealed. “Maybe you found yourself in tears the next morning, ashamed of your inability to keep your clothes on last night. Yes, I just said that. And yes, Jer and I found ourselves in each of these situations.”

She admitted that the couple indulged in some behavior she is not too proud of during their courtship, particularly when she revealed she slept over Jeremy’s apartment one night.

“We drew a hard line at sex, but we definitely entered the gray area,” she explained. “To make matters worse, I was wearing my swimsuit because that’s what you do in Santa Barbara. But this made it seem much more acceptable for me to slip off my dress as things got steamy.”

The couple would eventually marry in 2014 and welcome their first child together, Ember in 2017. Roloff recently revealed in an Instagram post that she was having difficulty breaking away from her baby girl to head out to promote her new book.

In the post, Roloff revealed that she found herself spending more time with Ember and getting up earlier to do her own personal business so it would not interfere with the time she felt she needed to spend with her child.

Although the mom-of-one would only be gone for one week or so, this is the first time that a work commitment would take her away from Ember for an extended period of time. Roloff noted that she will continue to push forward with her work commitments “with a box of tissues nearby” in case she misses her child too much.

Both Audrey and Jeremy Roloff chose not to appear on the current season of Little People, Big World after years of sharing their relationship and family with viewers. They stepped away in order to focus on their own work, including their website Beating 50 Percent, a community to “build better than average marriages.”

Little People, Big World Season 14 debuts on TLC Tuesday, April 2.