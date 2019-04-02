Candace Cameron Bure Speaks Out In Support of Lori Loughlin

Bure maintains that the 'Fuller House' cast is family and that they are standing behind Loughlin.

Fuller House’s Candace Cameron Bure recently discussed Lori Loughlin and her alleged participation in the college admissions scandal on an episode of Today, reports Page Six.

Bure and co-star Jodie Sweetin were at the Today show on Tuesday to film the segment “TV Duo Showdown” with Bure’s brother, Kirk Cameron, who appeared alongside former Growing Pains costar Tracey Gold.

She asserted that the cast is standing behind Loughlin despite the allegations, as Sweetin nodded in agreement.

“It’s too personal to us and we would never want to talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend,” Bure said. “I’ve already said that we are family and we stand by each other and pray for each other, and we’ll always be there for each other.”

The cast of the show also indicated their support of the actress at last month’s Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards.

The Netflix stars appeared to make an allusion to Loughlin during their acceptance speech for Favorite Funny TV Show at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards, reported Page Six.

Bure, and fellow series stars Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin were in attendance at Los Angeles’ Galen Center to accept the award. The actresses thanked fans for their support of the show and stressed the importance of family sticking together through difficult times. Loughlin was not specifically mentioned.

Barber expressed gratitude to fans for staying with the program for four seasons, adding “this family has a lot of heart.”

Bure also said, “And where there’s a lot of heart, there’s a lot of love. And a loving family sticks together no matter what. They stick together through the hard times, they support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets. And a loving family that also sticks together also celebrates the really good times.”

Sweetin continued, saying, “You’ve stuck with us for 30 years and we love you all so much. We promise the fifth and final season is gonna be amazing.”

Loughlin starred in the original run of Full House and its reboot as Aunt Becky, and will not be reprising that role for the show’s fifth and last season. The Hallmark Channel also dropped the actress from its programs.

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli have been accused of paying out $500,000 to falsify information on their daughters’ applications to University of Southern California.