Kim Kardashian Is Preparing Her Kids For The ‘Shock’ Of Baby Number Four, Per ‘HL’

Move over, Stormi Webster. A new Kardashian baby is on the way, and the May 2019 due date isn’t far off.

April 2, 2019 brings a double dose of Kardashian baby news. Kim has just revealed that she’s considering a less “wacky” baby name for her fourth child with Kanye West. As The Daily Mail reports, Kim is considering naming her unborn son after her brother, Rob. Baby names have their time and place, though. For the immediate present, the focus seems to be on preparing the existing three children for the new arrival, as Hollywood Life‘s source exclusively reports.

“[North] “gets it and she is excited this time to be a big sister again”.

While the source recognizes Kim’s eldest daughter as used to the sibling process (she does, after all, have two), the prep seems more focused on North West’s younger brother and sister. Saint and Chicago are growing up fast, but they’re still young. The media outlet outlines Kim and Kanye “doing everything” to ensure the existing children are prepared, before summing up the situation as follows.

“They’re too young to understand when their parents talk about the baby! After all, Saint is just three years old, and Chicago’s still a baby herself at one year old.”

Kim and Kanye’s fourth child remains a subject of mystery. With Kim advised against carrying any more children herself on account of prior pregnancy complications, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is opting via the same route she took for her 2018-born daughter, Chicago. A surrogate is being used, although her identity is being kept under wraps.

Kim has previously voiced her concern over having a large family, as E Online reported earlier this year.

“My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”

The April 2 source reporting to Hollywood Life adds that the new arrival will be “a shock” for Chicago and Saint. Chicago recently celebrated her first birthday with a lavish “Alice in ONEderland” birthday bash.

As Kim’s Instagram shows, Chicago seems to spend a considerable amount of time with Kylie Jenner’s little girl, Stormi. While rumors of a second pregnancy for Kylie are rife (in large part to her “Baby #2” Instagram captions), the only confirmed pregnancy is from Kim and Kanye.

North, West, and Saint feature regularly on Keeping Up With The Kardashians alongside Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True, Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, and Kourtney Kardashian’s three kids. The household is about to get bigger, though.