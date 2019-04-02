Lauren Miranda, Long Island Teacher Fired For Topless Selfie, Plans To Sue School District

'Anytime a man has ever exposed his chest, no one has ever commented or had any problem with it whatsoever.'

Lauren Miranda, a Long Island woman who claims that she was fired from her job because a topless selfie she took for her boyfriend found its way to the mobile devices of some students, plans to sue her former employer, Los Angeles’ KABC-TV reports.

Prior to January of this year, Miranda was a math teacher at Bellport Middle School in Long Island, a job which the 25-year-old had for the past four years. However, in January, she was placed on administrative leave after being told by the superintendent of the South Country School District that she could “no longer serve as a role model for the students.” Last week, she officially terminated.

She and her attorney, John Ray, said she was fired for something that was done innocently and, through no fault of her own, wound up becoming a problem.

Back in 2016, Miranda took a selfie with her breasts exposed and sent it to her then-boyfriend, who also teaches within the same school district. Somehow the picture wound up on the mobile device of at least one student; and for that, she says, she was let go.

Miranda says that what she does on her personal time is none of her employers’ business, especially since she never intended for the private picture to make it to a student.

“What is wrong with my image? It’s my breasts. It’s my chest. It’s my body. It’s something that should be celebrated.”

She also alleges gender discrimination in her lawsuit, saying that photos of topless men are commonplace and that no one bats an eye at them.

“Anytime a man has ever exposed his chest, no one has ever commented or had any problem with it whatsoever. But when a woman displays her chest, as happened here, she gets fired from her job.”

She’s suing for $3 million and promises to withdraw her lawsuit if she gets her old job back.

At least one parent, Randy Miller, thinks Miranda is in the wrong.

“Whether her intentions were for a student to get it or they weren’t, a student did and you have to be responsible for your actions.”

Miranda’s story bears remarkable similarities to that of Leigh Anne Arthur, a South Carolina teacher who was fired for almost the same reason. As reported at the time by The Inquisitr, Arthur had taken a naked selfie for her husband. While she was away from her desk, one of her students took her phone, found the photo, and shared it with his classmates. She was later fired from her job, while her supporters petitioned the school district to give her her job back.