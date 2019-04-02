Sophie Turner Reveals Fiance Joe Jonas Signed An NDA After Learning How ‘Game Of Thrones’ Ends

The ending of the hit HBO series Game of Thrones has been kept tightly under wraps in the lead up to the premiere of its final season on April 14, but there’s at least one fan that already knows what’s to come.

Sophie Turner revealed that her fiance Joe Jonas is one of the very few that has the inside scoop on the series finale, and explained to Entertainment Tonight that HBO took some serious precautions to make sure the 29-year-old wouldn’t spill the beans.

“Joe was on set most of the time so he kind of figure it out and he was like, ‘Can you fill me [in]?'” Turner told the news outlet while attending WonderCon in Anaheim, California.

For those wondering if they can get a spoiler or two out of the middle Jonas brother, think again.

“He signed an NDN, NDA and everything so it’s all good,” Sophie assured.

It appears that Joe has had a change of heart in regards to learning the ending of one of his favorite television programs, as he told Variety last year that he had no interest in getting any exclusive knowledge from his fiance about what was to come.

“I can’t wait for it to come back and I don’t want to know any spoilers,” he told the magazine in October. “Sophie won’t tell me and she knows if she told me I would be so heartbroken because I’m such a fan of the show. I’d be p****d.”

As for the actress that plays Sansa Stark, it’s likely a relief that she no longer has to keep one of the biggest secrets in television from her beau. Sophie admitted to W Magazine she was “terrified” of having to stay quiet about something so big because keeping secrets is not one of her strong suits.

“I don’t think people tell me things anymore because they know that I can’t keep them,” she explained.

In fact, she’s revealed the highly-anticipated ending of Game of Thrones to more than just her fiance, and even went as far as to offer it for those with inquiring minds.

“But it’s people that I know, not random people,” she assured. “It’s people that I know will keep the secret.”

It has been nearly two years since the fantasy drama’s season seven finale aired, but fortunately, fans don’t have much longer to wait for the next installment. The eighth and final season premieres in just two weeks on HBO on Sunday, April 14 at 9 P.M. ET.