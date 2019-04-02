James Corden Feels ‘Chubby’ Men In Films ‘Never Really Fall In Love’ Or ‘Never Have Sex’

James Corden recently appeared on David Tennant’s podcast, expressing how larger men aren’t looked at the same. He feels that bigger men still have a lack of opportunities when it comes to romantic leads and continue to be strongly identified with a specific character.

“If you only watch television or films, if an alien came back and they had to take a reading on planet Earth by just watching films or TV, they would imagine that if you are chubby or fat or big, you never really fall in love, you never have sex,” the BBC reported the TV host saying.

“Certainly no one really ever finds you attractive.”

“It felt like if the world of entertainment was a big banquet table, people are like, ‘There isn’t a seat for you here,'” he continued.

Before becoming a household name as a late-night host, Corden started his career as an actor. His debut role came in 1996, playing Lee in the television show Out of Tune. In 2000, he appeared in 20 episodes of the British drama Fat Friends, and then went on to become a lead character in the sitcom Gavin & Stacey for three years. Other television shows he’s appeared in include Doctor Who and The Wrong Mans.

Aside from television screens, he has also appeared on the silver screen in some big blockbuster movies. In 2011, he played Planchet in The Three Musketeers, and also starred in Begin Again. In 2018, he was in Ocean’s 8.

He has performed many voice-over roles for a lot of films, such as Planet 51, Animals United, Norm of the North, Trolls, The Emoji Movie, Peter Rabbit, and Smallfoot. He is set to voice Super Intelligence in the upcoming action comedy film Super Intelligence.

Corden is currently filming the role of Bustopher Jones in Cats, which is set to premiere in December.

His own talk show, The Late Late Show with James Corden, has gone on to be a huge success and has had worldwide recognition. The late-night talk show, which first aired with Corden on March 23, 2015, has been nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards, and has won two Creative Arts Emmy Awards for Outstanding Variety Special and Outstanding Interactive Program.

James’ Instagram account has a huge following of more than 4.9 million. His latest upload with Celine Dion, which was taken for his “Carpool Karaoke” segment, has achieved more than 435,000 likes. Broadcasting Cable revealed that the episode with Dion will air May 20.