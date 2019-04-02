Kim Kardashian Busts Out Of Tiny Crop Top In Sexy New Instagram Snap

Kim Kardashian is back with her signature selfies.

The reality TV star posted a sexy new photo on Instagram, where she’s seen showing off her ample cleavage in a button-up white crop top. She paired the skimpy top, which featured golden pins, with some sparkly jewelry from luxury brand Jadelle Beverly Hills.

The double necklace added an extra touch of glamour to Kim’s already sensational look, and she completed it with a full face of makeup that included lush eyelashes, plenty of contour and highlighter, and a light pink lip gloss shade on her full lips.

The 38-year-old rocked her signature long raven locks with a center part, and she put on a pouty face while gazing straight at the camera. In the caption, she thanked Jadelle for making her the “sickest” pieces.

Kim’s new post comes just a day after her appearance on the special Jimmy Kimmel Live! taping in Las Vegas, which she attended alongside her sisters Kourtney and Khloe, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. During the interview, the KKW Beauty founder even revealed that she has been considering naming her fourth child after her younger brother, Rob. Kim and husband Kanye West are expecting a new baby boy via surrogate mother, but the couple aren’t quite sure what to name him yet.

When Jimmy asked the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star if she and Kanye had decided on any frontrunners, she revealed she had been googling Armenian boys’ names, but that she didn’t connect with any yet, so they were still thinking about it.

“Actually, I do have one name. I was truthfully thinking about just naming him Rob, [after] my brother,” Kim revealed, before admitting that it probably would contrast with the other three kids’ names.

“Then it’s North, Saint, Chicago – Rob… It doesn’t, like, really go. But I really was feeling that, and my brother approved that. So that’s our one kind of name,” she said.

Kim added that they tend to “take a family survey” whenever a new Kardashian baby is born, sometimes even waiting a few days “nameless” until they reach a consensus. Kourtney chimed in, revealing that it took her a full week to convince her then-partner, Scott Disick, to name their youngest boy Reign, as Scott was keen on naming him “Preston.” She said she agreed to call the baby by different names every day for a full week to see which one would fit, and smiled when admitting that she ended up getting her way because Preston “didn’t work out.”