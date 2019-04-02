Kim Kardashian Flaunts Cleavage On Instagram After Surprising Baby Name News

Kim Kardashian is showing off her curves and jewelry in her latest social media snapshot.

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a piece of jewelry that she loved, which was made for her by Jadelle Beverly Hills. The necklace was a golden, layered choker with gems in it.

Kardashian doesn’t often post about jewelry on social media due to her shocking 2016 robbery in Paris, where she was tied up and held at gunpoint while assailants stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her hotel room. However, it seems that she just couldn’t help herself this time around.

In the sexy photo, Kim appears to be sporting a white crop top, which is held together in the front by metal clasps that are popping open due to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s ample cleavage.

Kim has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves, which fall over her shoulder in the photograph.

Kardashian also wears a full face of makeup, including darkened eyebrows, dramatic lashes, highlighter on her forehead, cheeks, and nose, pink blush, and a pretty light pink lip color, all paired with a bronzed glow that leaves her face shimmering.

Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram photo comes just hours after she revealed her plans for baby number four’s name. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim and her husband, Kanye West, are expecting their fourth child, a son, in early May.

Kim appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, and revealed that she’s struggling to find a name for her second son. Kim claimed that the only name on her radar as of now is Rob, after her brother and her late father.

However, Kim says that the name Rob doesn’t really gel with the rest of her children’s names, but she says it’s currently the only name she likes at the moment.

“Then it’s North, Saint, Chicago – Rob… It doesn’t, like, really go. But I really was feeling that, and my brother approved that. So that’s our one kind of name,” she said.

Kim recently told People Magazine that it has been “madness” trying to get prepared for the new baby, adding that her oldest daughter, North West, is happy to be having another brother so that her brother Saint has someone to play with and will leave she and little sister, Chicago, alone.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E! network.