‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Give Details On Their Rose-Filled, Movie-Themed Wedding

The ABC lovebirds will take guests to the movies when they tie the knot this summer.

Bachelor in Paradise stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon won’t have a TV wedding, but it sounds like it will be made for the movies. The ABC lovebirds will include a special tribute to the rose-filled reality show that brought them together when they exchange vows in Rhode Island later this year.

Iaconetti, who competed on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor in 2015 and went on to cry many tears on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor: Winter Games told Us Weekly there will be roses all over the place at her wedding.

“There will be roses here and there. I think there’s going to be one prominent rose that we have an idea for.”

But the rose theme won’t just be a play on The Bachelor. Ashley Iaconetti hinted that the couple will pay tribute to famous movie Rose, Kate Winslet’s character Rose Dewitt Bukater, from the 1997 Oscar-winning movie Titanic. In a completely opposite movie move, Iaconetti and Haibon plan to incorporate elements from 1989’s When Harry Met Sally into their wedding celebration as well, just in time for the 30th anniversary of the Billy Crystal/Meg Ryan romantic-comedy film. Let’s just hope it’s not that famous Katz’ Delicatessen scene.

Groom-to-be Jared Haibon told Us the couple has had a lot of fun planning their movie-themed dream day and that they are ready for “a very romantic experience.”

Earlier this year, Ashley Iaconetti told People she is working with wedding planner Troy Williams, whose past clients include fellow ABC alums Eva Longoria and Julianne Hough. The Bachelor in Paradise bride, who will have one dress for the wedding ceremony and a second dress for the reception, also revealed that while Haibon wanted to exchange vows with her outside, the two will be getting married in a traditional church.

While fellow Bachelor in Paradise star Tanner Tolbert initially agreed to officiate the wedding for his friends, he is now unable to because he and wife Jade Roper are expecting their second child in August. Iaconetti teased that the couple has someone else in mind to fill Tolbert’s spot.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon’s wedding planning was a long time coming. After a three-year dating cat and mouse game, the couple went public with their relationship in a video last May, and Haibon popped the question while the two filmed scenes for Bachelor in Paradise season 5 last summer in Mexico. The Bachelor in Paradise stars will wed in Haibon’s home state this August.