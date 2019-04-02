‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Star Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shows Some Serious Skin In Skimpy, Striped Bikini

It's hard to believe that the reality star is the mother of six.

Just one day after Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s eldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, flaunted her toned and tanned figure on her own Instagram page — her mom followed in her footsteps with a sexy shot of her own. In the picture-perfect photo, Kim stands on a sandy beach with the gorgeous Caribbean water just behind her. The mother of six has a shake in her hand as she promotes the brand 310 nutrition.

But what really has the reality star’s 3 million-plus followers talking is her amazing figure. In the sexy snapshot, Biermann poses at a side angle and shows off her amazing abs and legs in a skimpy, multi-colored bikini that features a bandeau top and a tiny little skirt on the bottom. The 40-year-old looks like her daughter Brielle’s twin as she wears her hair in a high messy bun and also sports a pair of pink tinted sunglasses.

And while she may be promoting a product to her fans, it isn’t the shake that has followers talking — it’s Kim’s amazing bikini body. Not only did the Don’t Be Tardy star just turned 40-years-old, but she’s also a mother of six. And somehow, she still maintains an incredible body, and her fans simply cannot help but applaud her for it. So far, the image has earned Kim 21,000 likes in addition to 330-plus comments.

“YOU LOOK AMAZING!!!! Love the suit my momma #3 is an angel,” one follower commented.

“Omg Kim. You are so hott. I could stare at you forever.”

“Hi Kim! Is that a swim skirt or just a cover up? You look beautiful. Thank you for promoting an image of beauty that doesn’t promote being stick thin,” one more wrote.

As The Inquisitr shared yesterday, the Biermann family is currently flooding their social media pages with photos from their picturesque tropical getaway. The family does not specifically mention where they are vacationing but in the past, they have jetted off to Turks and Caicos for some rest and relaxation, and it appears as though this could be the spot.

Like her mom, Brielle showed off her bikini body in a sexy snapshot, and her followers went absolutely nuts. In the image, Brielle lays on a set of rocks as she looks out into the light blue ocean water. The Bravo star stuns in a black and white striped bikini that gives her followers a glimpse of her backside.

By the end of the trip, it’s safe to say that fans will be treated to a few more bikini-clad photos of the Biermann girls.