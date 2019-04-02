Meghan Markle’s Fans Raise Nearly $20,000 For Her Favorite Charities In Honor Of Baby Sussex

This past Sunday, the United Kingdom celebrated Mother’s Day, and royal fans knew how to make soon-to-be mum Meghan Markle’s day by raising money for her favorite charities, Daily Mail reports.

Twitter user Elle Harris, whose handle is @freepeeper, started the movement with the hashtag “GlobalSussexBabyShower.” It encouraged fans of the duchess to donate to causes dear to her heart as a way to welcome her baby, due later this month.

“We’re kicking off a GLOBAL fundraiser on Sunday, 31st March in honour of #BabySussex and the compassion and altruism of The #DukeandDuchessofSussex,” the Harry and Meghan lover tweeted.

Harris then highlighted three charities in which fans could direct their donations. She explained her reasoning for the fundraiser on Good Morning America.

“Twitter can be a pretty negative space. I hoped the hashtag would promote kindness in our little corner of the internet.”

The initiative did more than just promote kindness, as it managed to raise nearly a whopping $20,000 in just 24 hours from users around the world.

Over half of the money raised went to the Campaign for Female Education, commonly known as CAMFED. In an Instagram post, the organization said that it was “floored” by the generosity of the donations.

OK all you amazing, warm-hearted & generous people: You completely floored us today when you started sending your support & donations in response to @freepeeper's #GlobalSussexBabyShower campaign. You've made our year! Now we need to get some sleep. ???? Know that we ❤ you. X pic.twitter.com/CEr2jev3Oi — CAMFED – Campaign for Female Education (@Camfed) March 30, 2019

Over the past couple of days, more donations have poured in, bringing up CAMFED’s total to $19,700. The organization has tweeted that the money will allow 83 girls in Africa to continue their educations for the next year.

Eddie Mulholland / Getty Images

Another one of the charities highlighted was Mayhew, which focuses on animal welfare. Meghan visited the charity back in January, where she bonded with a cute Jack Russell cross named Minnie.

Mayhew similarly tweeted their thanks after fans donated $5,000.

We're incredibly touched by the generosity of everyone who joined the #GlobalSussexBabyShower this weekend! THANK YOU to everyone who donated and showed their support, you are amazing! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/vLxZJ6wscp — Mayhew (@themayhew) April 1, 2019

The last charity mentioned was WellChild. WellChild describes its mission as “giving children and young people with serious illness the best chance to thrive — at home with their families.”

Though many U.S.-based fans faced difficulty donating to the organization, it still managed to take in $2,500. WellChild CEO Colin Dyer said that he was “surprised” and “delighted” by the support.

Elle Harris maintained on Good Morning America that her motivation for the movement was a way to bring joy to the expecting couple.

“There are many people out there [who] are inspired by their examples, who support them, and who are so happy for the impending addition to their family.”

Due to #GlobalSussexBabyShower’s success, Harris has added three additional charities to which fans can contribute: SmartWorksHQ, which supports women returning to the workplace; One25, which helps get women off the streets; and the Invictus Games, the organization started by Prince Harry that helps wounded veterans.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly expecting their first child together later this month.