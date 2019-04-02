Farrah Abraham Rocks See-Through Thong Bathing Suit In Flower Field

Farrah Abraham is flaunting her famous curves in a revealing new photo shoot.

According to TMZ, the former Teen Mom OG star recently posed in a sheer, leopard print thong bathing suit for a brand new set of sexy snapshots.

In the photos, Farrah Abraham is seen wearing the skimpy bathing suit, which offers a peek through the sheer material at her ample cleavage. She has her long, caramel-colored hair parted down the middle and styled in long, loose waves that fall over her shoulders and down her back.

Farrah also sports a full face of makeup in the photos, including darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a pink color on her lips. She completes her outfit with a crescent-shaped pendant and chain around her neck.

In one photo, Abraham wears a pair of orange-tinted sunglasses, and in a few others, she carries her phone and other accessories in her hands.

The pictures were all snapped in a field of yellow poppy flowers that are a part of California’s super bloom season. The super bloom is a phenomenon that usually happens once every decade, so it is a rarity for California residents.

The photos, in which Farrah shows off her curvy backside in the skimpy thong bathing suit, might be to promote Abraham’s new partnership with PrettyLittleThing.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham could be having some money troubles. The reality star was fired from Teen Mom OG last year but has been staying busy.

Radar Online reports that she’s been closing down her stores, such as her frozen yogurt shop. She has also been piling up the lawsuits. Abraham is allegedly being sued for rent money owed for the buildings she rented for her businesses and by a lawyer who claims Farrah never paid her bill.

She’s also being sued by boxing promoter Damon Feldman, who says that Farrah backed out of her contract to fight in a celebrity boxing tournament for charity just days before the event and that he had to scramble to replace her.

The outlet also suggests that Farrah has moved out of her lavish Texas home and into a tiny house with her father, Michael Abraham, and his fiancee, Amy Blake.

However, Farrah doesn’t seem concerned. She’s been jetting around the world in the past year, hitting up spots such as Dubai, Bali, The Bahamas, The Maldives, Costa Rica, and more.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham by following her on Instagram.