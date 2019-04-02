Dua Lipa Set To Shoot Music Video For ‘Bond 25’ Theme Song

It has been rumored for some time that Dua Lipa might be doing the next James Bond theme song. According to Express, a music video is being shot in Italy this summer, following a new report.

It has been said that they will be shooting the film in Matera, in southern Italy, and where Bond 25 will be shooting part of Daniel Craig’s final 007 outing. He has yet to be seen on set, but a press conference announcing the film’s title and cast members is expected to take place soon.

“[The music video] will be shot between the end of August and the month of September among the set locations of the Sassi di Matera and Marina di Pisticci,” the publication said.

“Among the scenes of the script, there are various chases in luxury cars between the roofs of the houses in the Sassi of Matera, meetings in cave churches.”

Bond 25 began shooting in Norway last week and is set to hit the cinemas on April 3, 2020.

In a fairly recent interview, Lipa responded to the rumors of her potential singing the next James Bond theme.

“Oh my goodness, I would absolutely love to do Bond,” she told Capital FM.

“Oh, I would absolutely love to do it. I haven’t been asked to do it, but I would love to,” she said earlier in the year.

On January 24 this year, Dua released “Swan Song,” which was for the movie Alita: Battle Angel. It peaked at No. 24 in the U.K. and No. 4 on the U.S. Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart.

The movie was a huge box office success, grossing in $402.7 million, which is more than double its $170 million budget.

In February, Dua won her first-ever Grammy Award at this year’s ceremony. She took home Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for “Electricity,” her collaboration with Silk City. Lipa recently took home her third BRIT Award for Best British Single for her summery smash with Calvin Harris, “One Kiss.”

Her debut self-titled album had eight singles released from it and has been certified gold and platinum around the world.

In the U.K., Lipa has had seven top 20 singles. “New Rules” and “One Kiss” both topped the charts.

Since becoming a global act, Dua has managed to gain herself a loyal following. She boasts a staggering 28.1 million Instagram followers and posts nearly every day. A lot of her posts get over a million likes and thousands of comments from her fans, whom she calls “Loves.”

Recently, she tweeted about achieving over 3 million Twitter followers and that she is ready for her second album.