Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn & Sally Face Off

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, April 3, reveal that Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will face off when a seemingly innocent conversation turns serious. Although Sally knows that Quinn is protective of Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), she has no idea about the extremes Quinn will go to when it comes to her son.

Sally has returned to Forrester Creation after Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) made her an unbeatable offer. She is now head designer of the prestigious fashion house and will, therefore, work closely with the jewelry designer, Quinn.

According to She Knows Soaps, Quinn and Sally will start talking about Wyatt. Sally will make a remark about their relationship which will irk Quinn. B&B viewers know that these two have made plans and at one point were even discussing their future children. However, Quinn will tell Sally that she doubts that Wyatt is very serious about their relationship. Sally will be shocked and angry that her boyfriend’s mother thinks that she’s just a passing phase in his life.

Of course, Quinn prefers Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) over Sally. When she ran into her at Wyatt’s office, she had hoped that they had reunited. She told the blonde that she was sure that if she and Wyatt had not left Las Vegas, he and Flo would have been married by now.

Sally is not blind to Quinn’s favoritism. She saw how Quinn gushed over Wyatt’s ex. Although Wyatt forced his mother to apologize to Sally for being disrespectful toward her, Sally knows that Quinn wasn’t sincere.

According to Fame 10, Courtney Hope said, “Yes, Quinn loves Flo,” in a recent interview. The redhead knows that her boyfriend’s mother prefers another woman for her son.

“Sally thought she was getting somewhere with Quinn, and then Flo showed up and it was like, ‘Okay, wow.'”

Sally’s feelings of rejection will continue to grow when Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) comes to town. Shauna and Quinn are best friends and will catch up on old times. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that they both still want their children to end up together.

The Inquisitr reports that during the week of April 8, Flo will kiss Wyatt again. It seems as if Wyatt will soon be caught between two women and that he will need to make a very hard decision. After all, Wyatt almost never goes against his mother’s wishes.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.