Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Have Their Own Instagram Account Now

'Welcome to our official Instagram. We look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues.'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry now have their own, joint Instagram account, and it’s sufficiently dignified and sufficiently royal, befitting the couple’s status as duke and duchess.

As The Today Show reports, the official @sussexroyal launched Tuesday morning to little fanfare. As of this writing, it has exactly one post, and in the space of just under an hour, it’s racked up 188,000 followers — a number that will almost certainly climb in the coming hours and days.

“Welcome to our official Instagram. We look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal – Harry and Meghan.”

Today writer Eun Kyung Kim posits that the advent of the account is a further sign that Harry and Meghan are striking out on their own from their long-standing association with Harry’s brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Previously, Harry and Meghan’s social media presence had been tied to the Kensington Palace Instagram account, which also included the goings-on of William and Kate.

That Harry and Meghan had to basically share an Instagram account with William and Kate was indicative of the fact that the two families have been inextricably tied to one another; indeed, they have lived literally right next door to each other at Kensington Palace.

Of course, things are changing for the two families. With Harry and Meghan expecting a baby, and with William preparing for his eventual role as king, it just makes sense that the two families would separate, both literally, by Harry and Meghan moving into a new home, Frogmore Cottage, and figuratively, with having separate Instagram accounts.

Prince Harry has ‘frozen out’ old friends over a reported Meghan Markle dig https://t.co/fKfaEBSDMf pic.twitter.com/2joRKFpJBt — Page Six (@PageSix) April 2, 2019

The first post of the new account begins with a series of photos. The first is the family’s monogram (which Kim believes may have been designed by Meghan herself, who is known to be skilled with a calligraphy pen), followed by a handful of photos of the couple doing royal engagements here and there.

The first Instagram post on the new account is likely a metaphor for things to come. Being an official royal account, odds are slim that there will be cute snapshots of the family at home, or Meghan doing duckface, or any similar shenanigans. Instead, expect more of what the couple posted on Tuesday: official palace portraits, photos of the couple doing royal engagements, and similar posts.