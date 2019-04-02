John Stamos Blows Up At Netflix For Prematurely Canceling ‘Fuller House’ In Hilarious April Fools’ Prank

The Netflix star recycles a past prank video with a timely caption.

John Stamos has said very little publicly about the cancellation of his Netflix sitcom Fuller House, but he had plenty to say at the corporate office of the streaming giant. In a hilarious Twitter post on April 1, Stamos posted a video of himself having a major meltdown at the Netflix offices. The expletive-filled, 45-second clip shows the actor screaming at the Netflix receptionist.

Stamos captioned the clip with a hilarious caption.

“Netflix? I call it SH*T FLIX (cancelling @FullerHouse so prematurely!!!)”

While Fuller House fans surely agree with Stamos’ stance, the actor’s epic meltdown came with a few caveats. First of all, John Stamos posted his rant on April Fools’ Day, which is always a red flag. In addition, the clip is a recycled one, first posted by Stamos three years ago—and it was a joke back then, too.

In 2016, Stamos teamed up with Netflix for an elaborate gag about a documentary about his life. Entertainment Weekly posted videos of Stamos taking about his friend, “fellow Greek-American Ted Sarandos,” head of content at Netflix, who had an idea to capitalize on Stamos’ “brand.” The faux documentary John Stamos: A Human, Being was plugged as a Netflix original, coming on “April 31.”

Later in the day, Stamos staged an expletive-filled “caught-on-camera” freakout at the Netflix offices as a way to continue the prank, which is the same video he posted in 2019. Except, in 2019, Stamos does have a legitimate beef: Why is Fuller House being canceled when it’s still so popular?

John Stamos has called Netflix his home for years. In addition to his recurring role on the Netflix thriller You, the Full House alum helped spearhead the Fuller House reboot on Netflix where he reprised his role as Uncle Jesse Katsopolis, the character he played on the family sitcom when it aired on ABC in the 1980s and ’90s.

Fuller House debuted on Netflix in 2016, with Stamos serving as an executive producer on the show. While the spinoff series focuses on Tanner daughters DJ and Stephanie (Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin) and childhood pal Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber), John Stamos’ Jesse has been a recurring character on the first four seasons of Fuller House.

Now, with Stamos’ TV wife, Lori Loughlin, reportedly fired from the Netflix comedy amid her alleged involvement in the federal college admissions scandal, there is no word on how Stamos’ character’s storylines will wrap up. On the second season of Fuller House, Stamos’ Uncle Jesse and his wife Becky (Loughlin) adopted a baby daughter named Pamela, so, even though twins sons Nicky and Alex are grown, they definitely still have a full house.

You can see the original version of John Stamos’ Netflix rant below. Warning: Video contains very strong language.