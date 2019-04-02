Andy Cohen Explains Why He Skipped Lisa Vanderpump’s Bar Opening On Twitter After Fan Calls Him ‘Disgusting’

Andy is fighting back.

Andy Cohen didn’t attend the opening of Lisa Vanderpump’s new Las Vegas bar and restaurant, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, on Saturday night and faced backlash on Twitter for his alleged failure to support the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

According to an April 1 report from Us Weekly magazine, a fan tweeted to Cohen days ago and slammed him for allegedly being bias and asked why he missed out on Vanderpump’s extravagant event, which was held inside of her new venue at Caesars Palace.

“She deserves to be respected especially from you. Disgusting!” the Twitter user wrote.

A short time later, Cohen fired back at the woman and reminded her that he has a busy schedule, which became even busier earlier this year upon the arrival of his new baby boy, Benjamin.

“Because I have a two-month old son and was already away shooting the [Vanderpump Rules] reunion. is that disgusting too?” he asked.

On the day after Vanderpump’s opening, which was attended by just one of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, Camille Grammer, Cohen was on Instagram showing off his new baby, who was wearing quite the snazzy outfit as they prepared to watch the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11 finale episode.

Although Cohen and Vanderpump appear to be on good terms, the restaurateur was not in attendance when he celebrated his baby shower earlier this year with a number of different Real Housewives stars from several cities, including Beverly Hills, Orange County, New York City, Potomac, Atlanta, and New Jersey.

“Lisa did have commitments related to her restaurant in Vegas, but she makes up her own schedule,” a source close to Vanderpump told Radar Online at the time. “Although she adores Andy, she does not need the extra drama in her life that those women bring… She really has nothing to say to any of them to be honest.”

As viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills well know, Vanderpump is currently at odds with her co-stars, who have accused her of attempting to use Teddi Mellencamp to plant a negative story about Dorit Kemsley in the press.

“Lisa distanced herself from all the drama and is living her best life now. She is focused on herself and the future and is not playing those catty games,” the insider added.

To see more of Vanderpump and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.