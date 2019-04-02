Captain America And Iron Man Embrace In Surprising New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer

"Do you trust me?"

Presale tickets for the highly anticipated Avengers: Endgame film went on sale this morning, and as a special treat, Marvel Studios decided to drop a new trailer with it. The new clip came as a total surprise since marketing for the film has already produced two full-length trailers as well as two 30-second TV spots. The newest trailer comes in and a minute long and is made up of almost entirely new material.

Most Marvel Cinematic Universe fans caught a glimpse of the new trailer on Instagram when the Russo brothers, Marvel Studios and the official Avengers page shared it on their timeline.

“If we do this, we’d be going in shorthanded,” Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) says at the beginning of the trailer.

“Yea, you mean ’cause he killed all our friends?” Colonel Rhodes (Don Cheadle) responds.

The trailer then pans to a distraught Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) sitting in the rain while sporting her lengthy red-to-blonde locks which have been a major teaser for a time jump in the film. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is then featured looking at himself pensively in a mirror, presumably at the Avengers compound, before the Marvel Studios logo appears.

Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) are then seen sitting together holding one another’s hands as they likely mourn the deaths of their Guardians friends.

In a shocking new scene, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) is seen hugging Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), in what appears to be the moment they are first reunited on Earth based on Tony’s physical condition.

There are short pans over Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Natasha again before Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is seen meeting Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) for the first time, which played out in the last full-length trailer.

There is a quick, but very important shot, of almost all the remaining heroes from Avengers: Infinity War standing together at the compound, with the only characters missing being Bruce, Thor, and Carol Danvers. This scene also marks the first, and only, time Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) makes an appearance in the special look trailer.

In perhaps the most surprising moment of the new trailer, Tony and Steve are seen next to one another in their respective uniforms when Tony asks Steve if he trusts him.

“I do,” Steve responds as the duo shakes hands.

This is the first time the two characters have been seen interacting since the events of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. It’s safe to say the men have put their differences aside and have come together in a time of great sorrow. The men appear to be on some sort of battlefield when they embrace.

Shortly after, part of the team is on the Guardians’ Benatar ship as they are seen flying off into space with Captain Marvel at the helm of the ship.

A grim voiceover from Thanos (Josh Brolin) begins as Tony looks at a photograph of himself alongside the now-deceased Peter Parker (Tom Holland).

“You cannot live with your own failure,” the Mad Titan says. “Where did that bring you? Back to me.”

The first full shot of Thanos appears which marks the first time the character has shown his face in any of the trailers for the film. The big bad is sporting his full gold armor which was only seen at the beginning of Infinity War when he was aboard the Asgardian refugee ship.

From a low vantage point, the camera then follows just the legs of Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor, as they appear to approach what could be the biggest battle of the film in the final shot from the trailer.

Avengers: Endgame lands in theaters on April 26.