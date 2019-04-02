Meghan McCain Calls Joe Biden ‘Truly Decent And Compassionate’ Amid Controversy

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been fighting against allegations that he kissed and touched former legislator Lucy Flores. The accusations have come just as Biden has started dropping hints that he’s planning a bid for the presidency in 2020. Following Flores’ allegations, another woman came forward on Monday to slam Biden for allegedly “grabbing her head and rubbing his nose on hers.”

With Biden denying the allegations, others have come forward to defend him as well. The late Senator John McCain’s daughter Meghan McCain took to Twitter to speak up in favor of Biden.

“Joe Biden is one of the truly decent and compassionate men in all of American politics. He has helped me through my fathers diagnosis, treatment and ultimate passing more than anyone of my fathers friends combined. I wish there was more empathy from our politicians not less,” Meghan wrote on the social media site.

McCain’s father, the Republican senator for Arizona, passed away in August last year after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. Biden, who was a good friend to the senator, even gave a eulogy at McCain’s funeral in 2018 and comforted the family following their loss. McCain and Biden’s friendship was strong despite the fact that Biden is a Democrat and McCain a Republican.

Meghan McCain Comes To Defense Of ‘Truly Decent’ Joe Biden https://t.co/tj4wXhflEl pic.twitter.com/o3G1ElC73T — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 2, 2019

According to People Magazine, Meghan isn’t the only one to have come forward in Biden’s defense. Alyssa Milano also spoke out to defend the former vice president. Milano, who is an actress, also took to Twitter with her message of support, sharing it in a series of six tweets.

“I am proud to call Joe Biden a friend,” she wrote. “He has been a leader and a champion on fighting violence against women for many years, and I have been fortunate to accompany him to events with survivors where he has listened to their stories, empathized with them, and comforted them.”

Milano also pointed out that Biden was one of the champions of the “It’s On Us” social movement, which encourages people to act when they see one person victimizing another in situations that would constitute sexual assault.

Biden responded to Flores’ accusations by saying that he had never intended to make anyone uncomfortable. He has not yet responded to the second round of accusations leveled at him by Amy Lappos. She stated that the encounter wasn’t a sexual one, but that it had crossed a line to make her profoundly uncomfortable.

The incident with Lappos took place at a political fundraiser in 2009, while Flores’ accusations date back to 2014. Both would have occurred during the time Biden was vice president.

Flores detailed her allegations in an explosive article for The Cut on Friday.