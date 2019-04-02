‘Game Of Thrones’ Oreo Joins Army Of Series’ Product Tie-Ins

Game of Thrones fans have been waiting a long time – nearly two years – for the series to return. And now, an iconic food brand is rewarding Thrones fans with something to snack on when the show comes back April 14.

Oreo has introduced the first-ever Game of Thrones cookies. They’re similar to traditional Oreos except that they come embossed with the symbols of the show’s three most important Houses – House Lannister, House Targaryen, and House Stark – as well as the zombie villain the Night King.

In addition, fans are asked to “pledge your fealty” to one of the houses on Oreo’s social media accounts using the hashtags “#GameofCookies” and “#ForTheThrone.” Certain fans will receive a “special treat” for participating, the company said. The cookies will be available April 8, wherever Oreos are normally sold.

It’s just one of many high-profile product tie-ins with the return of Game of Thrones, which is getting set to air its final episodes. In a joint commercial with Bud Light during the Super Bowl back in January and posted on YouTube, Game of Thrones’ The Mountain violently killed the Bud Knight in a jousting duel, followed by a dragon destroying the entire arena.

HBO hid four Iron Thrones around the world, per The Manuel, while Game of Thrones recently took over the famous fountain at the Bellagio in Las Vegas with what looked like fire and dragons, per EW. Mountain Dew, last month, released Game of Thrones-themed cans, featuring the names of several characters with the slogan “A Can Has No Name,” per Marketing Drive.

Brewery Ommegang has released a Game of Thrones-themed beer for several seasons in a row, and this year it is called For the Throne. Per the brewery’s Instagram page, the beer is described as “a strong golden ale co-fermented with pinot grigio and viognier grape juices, and bottle conditioned with Champagne yeast.” The beer, the company’s head has said in interviews, is inspired by the series’ plotlines heading into its final season.

Also as part of the Oreo deal, the company has teamed up with HBO to create a special Oreo version of the show’s famous opening credits sequence. It was produced along with Elastic, who created the show’s actual opening credit animation.

One tie-in we shouldn’t expect prior to the conclusion of the series is The Winds of Winter, the next book in author George R.R. Martin’s series as the publication of which remains delayed.

Game of Thrones returns April 14 on HBO and its affiliated streaming platforms.