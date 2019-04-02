Poppy Delevingne Flaunts Flawless Figure In Barely-There Velvet Bikini For New Mirror Selfie

Poppy Delevingne is looking better than ever, as she recently showed her Instagram fans. On Monday, the model and actress took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a rather revealing two-piece velvet bikini that puts her slender figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the British beauty is posing in front of a mirror in a bathroom as she showcases her physique by wearing a barely-there dark bikini consisting of a triangle top that ties behind her back, helping accentuate her cleavage. She teamed it with a matching string bottom that sits low on the Aspern Papers actress, putting her slim upper body on display, particularly her toned and tiny waist. According to the tag in her post, she is rocking a two-piece bikini by Solid & Striped.

The 32-year-old model is holding the phone in front of her body as she looks to the side with her eyes closed, flashing a cute smile. She is wearing her hair up in a casual bun, suggesting she is taking it easy and about to head to the pool or the beach in Los Angeles, as suggested by the geotag she included with her post. While it is hard to say because of the distance, Delevingne appears to be wearing little to no makeup, embracing a more natural look.

The post, which Delevingne shared with her 1.4 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 10,000 likes and over 75 comments in under a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model and actress took to the comments section to praise her flawless physique and share their admiration for her.

“Whoop!!! You are so cool,” one user wrote.

“The last time I saw you wearing something that small was in the Kingsman movie and I loved it. You are beautiful,” another one chimed in.

As The Daily Mail pointed out, Delevingne is just two months away from a TV acting debut in Season 2 of Sky Atlantic’s Riviera, a thrilling drama series set in the glamorous Côte d’Azur on the southeastern coast of France. The drama focuses on the widower Georgina Clios (Julia Stiles), who is desperate to discover more about the mysterious death of her billionaire husband Constantine. Delevingne will play Daphne, the socialite daughter of Lady Cassandra, who will come into the fold from the very start of Season 2, according to the report.