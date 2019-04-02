Rihanna Shows Skin In Pink Lingerie For Sultry New Savage X Fenty Photo Shoot

Rihanna's showing off her curves in pieces from her lingerie line.

Rihanna is showing off some skin to promote her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty. In a new snap shared to the brand’s official Instagram page on April 1, the 31-year-old singer proudly flaunted her enviable curves in one of the bras available from her collection, which featured hot pink stitching across rainbow material.

In the snap, the stunning star rocked long black hair that was left to flow down past her shoulders as she looked off into the distance while putting her left hand up towards her face and rocking neon green nail polish with rings on every finger.

Rihanna also accessorized the fun and colorful lingerie look with a gold necklace around her neck and a wraparound cuff bracelet on her left hand, as well as thin hoop earrings in both ears.

The sultry snap has already been liked more than 82,000 times ever since Savage x Fenty first shared it with the account’s 1.5 million followers around 14 hours ago.

Fans were clearly loving seeing Rihanna showing off her model side again as she promoted her popular lingerie brand on social media this week, as the comments section was flooded with hundreds of messages from fans praising the “We Found Love” singer.

“Omg the most beautiful thing ever,” one Instagram user commented, with two sets of heart emojis. Another then wrote, “Omg! She slays every look.”

A third added, “By far most beautiful woman on Earth” with a red heart emoji.

But Rihanna is certainly no stranger to showing off her curves while modeling her popular lingerie line.

Just last week, The Inquisitr reported that the star shared several other shots to her own Instagram page which featured her showing off different looks from the line. This time, the “Needed Me” singer was flaunting her stunning curves in a sheer yellow bra top and shorts.

The star posted two gorgeous photos as she modeled the look for her followers, shooting a sultry look and pouting for the camera as she showed off a whole lot of skin.

But it’s not all just about how her collection looks, as Rihanna has revealed on multiple occasions in the past that Savage x Fenty is largely about being size inclusive for a vast array of different body types and sizes.

Caroline McCredie / Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

“Women come in so many different shapes and sizes, that it’s such a beautiful thing,” she previously said, per MSN. “You want everyone to feel like something for them. I know what it feels like to be left out of that.”

“Savage was such a natural outlet for me because I enjoy lingerie,” Rihanna continued, explaining why she made the move into creating her own lingerie line. “I’m a woman. I like to have fun. And coming from my culture we love to express our freedom and embrace our bodies, and there’s such a thing about that that’s still in me.”