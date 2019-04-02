Australian Bombshell Tammy Hembrow Puts On Busty Display In Skimpy Pink Bikini

After taking a few days off from the bikini life, Tammy Hembrow is back in her second skin as she continues to keep her Instagram fans up to date on her life. On Tuesday, the Australian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering snapshot of herself in a bright pink bikini top that puts her busty figure on full display, leaving little to the imagination.

In this particular photo, the 24-year-old mother-of-two is soaking up the sun while hanging out in a triangle bikini top that ties behind the fitness model’s neck, helping draw attention to her cleavage. Hembrow is lying on a blue towel with pink details on it as she holds the camera in front of her face to capture the sun-filled selfie.

The Instagram model and influencer is lying on her side with one arm stretched forward to hold the camera while she supports her upper body on the other arm, striking a pose that accentuates her voluptuous figure. She is wearing her blonde tresses swept to the side and down as they cascade over her shoulder and onto her arm and towel. Her hair appears to be slightly damp, suggesting she might have been swimming before snapping the selfie. The model is wearing eyeliner on her upper lid, some heavy mascara, and nude lips to complete her sultry look.

The post, which Hembrow shared with her impressive 9.3 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 173,000 likes and just shy of 700 comments within a few hours of having been posted, at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for the model and businesswoman.

“You’re absolutely stunning. I love you so much,” one user wrote.

“Tammy PLEASE you are unreal!!!” another one chimed in.

Hembrow, who was previously engaged to Reece Hawkins, with whom she shares two children, was seen over the weekend cozying up to former CLEO Bachelor of the Year finalist and nightclub king Julian Tobias, according to The Daily Mail. The two were spotted spending some quality time at the Tropicool and Undr Ctrl event at The Island in Sydney, where he had his arm around the model’s waist, the report further detailed. The model appeared to be relaxed as she leaned back against the entrepreneur, and both seemed to remain in each other’s company as they chatted to other guests at the event.