‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Devon Faces An Intense Struggle

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, April 2, brings an intense struggle for Devon as he adjusts to new housemates. Plus, Ashley and Jack begin a competition, Lauren fights for her company, and Phyllis learns the truth.

Lauren (Tracey Bregman) tried to talk Jack (Peter Bergman) into taking Ashley (Eileen Davidson) up on her offer. He refused, and Lauren expressed her wish to buy back Jabot’s part of Fenmore’s, but Jack wouldn’t hear of it. Lauren accused him of wanting to use Fenmore’s profits to prop up Jabot, and then Jack told her to come to talk to him again when she had the cash for the buyback.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) told Lauren she wanted to run Fenmore’s with her, and then she went to ask Jack for her severance. Jack refused to pay Phyllis, and she told him he better keep an eye on his back because she’d land on her feet. The Inquisitr recently reported that Tognoni spoke out on her upcoming departure from the show.

At the Club, Lauren talked to Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and asked him to find a way to break the contract that Fenmore’s has with Jabot.

Later, at Crimson Lights, Kyle (Michael Mealor) updated Summer (Hunter King) about Phyllis losing her job as CEO of Jabot. When Phyllis entered, Kyle told Phyllis about Summer’s liver donation. Phyllis didn’t appreciate being the last to know. When Kyle stepped away, Phyllis told Summer that her new husband had used her to save Lola’s (Sasha Calle) life — the woman he truly loves. Phyllis insisted that the Abbotts aren’t trustworthy. Summer defended Kyle, and then Phyllis saw him with Lola and pointed that out. Summer went outside and said her hellos, and then she and Kyle left to go home.

In Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) suite, Abby (Melissa Ordway) tells her mother that Jack is now the CEO of Jabot. Ashley insisted she will take over the family company, and then they discussed Abby’s breakup with Arturo (Jason Canela). Jack stopped by and thanked Ashley for helping him get back into the CEO job at Jabot. They argued about who could best run the company, and then Jack suggested they compete with their respective companies, and Ashley agreed.

At Devon’s penthouse, Jett (Gilbert Glenn Brown) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) got comfortable. Ana (Loren Lott) sang while Jett played the piano, and they bonded before Jett went to rest. Elena and Ana awkwardly discussed money, and Ana hoped they would be friends. When Devon got home from checking up on Lola, he was shocked to see Elena drinking out of Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) mug, but he covered his feelings.