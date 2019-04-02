‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Alexis Ren Flaunts Toned Abs In Sexy Crop Top On Instagram

Once again, Alexis Ren is giving her fans a little sneak peek of her amazing figure.

It’s not uncommon for the model to share sexy bikini shots or bare her abs for her 13 million-plus followers and with a body like that, can you even really blame her? Yesterday, the brown-haired beauty was at it again, showing off her enviable abs and still looking sexy despite the fact she’s rocking a pair of sweatpants.

In the snapshot, the 22-year-old poses in front of a gorgeous flower-filled cherry blossom tree. She leans her head back and holds her long tresses in both hands as she closes her eyes and takes it all in. Ren goes casual in pair of patterned sweatpants along with a sexy, black crop top, but the main feature of the image is undoubtedly her toned abs that are enough to make anyone jealous.

And Alexis followed up the first snapshot with another picture of her in the same exact outfit. But in this particular image, she is hugging the tree with two hands and looking over her shoulder with a big smile on her face. This time, Ren wears her hair in a ponytail and appears to be in her element. Within just a short time of the photo going live, it’s already earned the Sports Illustrated model a ton of attention with over 605,000 likes in addition to 1,500 comments.

Some fans took to the image to let Alexis know how beautiful she looks while countless others couldn’t help but gush over her picture-perfect abs.

“Oh god u are so beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“What a gorgeous smile you are running around with @alexisren. Seriously, come get a hug.”

“You honestly just look so happy in these,” another commented.

Ren tagged the photo in Tokyo where she appears to be vacationing. On her Instagram story, the 22-year-old also shared some photos from her travels, including a trip to dinner as well as one short video of herself and a friend taking a shot of green juice. And while she appears to be enjoying a little rest and relaxation on the recent trip, Ren has been very busy career-wise ever since earning the Sports Illustrated “Rookie of the Year” title in 2018.

Ren opened up to Elite Daily about the honor, thanking SI for bringing her on board.

“I appreciate Sports Illustrated expanding their horizons and bringing me, an influencer, on board,” she said. “I know I didn’t come into this industry the same way as most girls, so it’s been a challenge for me to be accepted. I appreciate them giving me a chance.”