‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Summer Gains The Upper Hand

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, April 3, brings a day where Victoria lets her hair down. Plus, Devon and Elena get closer, and Summer tempts Kyle.

Devon (Bryton James) gets closer to Elena (Brytni Sarpy), according to SheKnows Soaps. Devon couldn’t believe it when he found Elena drinking out of Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) mug. He covered well, but the moment obviously still stung a bit. However, Devon is to a point where he is willing to let go of some of the difficulty of losing Hilary and remember the good times. He is also ready to be open to possibilities with Elena, it seems. Living together, they will likely get to know each other quickly.

Elsewhere, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) lets herself relax under her assumed name in Las Vegas. She went for some solitude and to escape the overwhelming problems she faces in Genoa City. This past year has been an intense struggle for Victoria, with J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) abuse along with the coverup when the women thought he was dead. Now, after a conviction and escape, J.T. is alive, and he had a brain tumor. It’s all just so much for Victoria, and she is dealing with the fallout in true Victoria fashion — a solo trip.

However, The Inquisitr reported that Victoria will meet a musician named Brandon (Mitch Eakins), followed by her relaxing and having fun for a bit. It turns out, though, that Brandon will open the door to a new mystery in Victoria’s life.

Finally, Summer (Hunter King) manages to tempt Kyle (Michael Mealor). They were supposed to be married in name only so that Summer would serve as Lola’s (Sasha Calle) living liver donor. However, their wedding night threw all that out the window. Even though Kyle initially insisted he wouldn’t perform any husbandly duties during their one-year marriage, he ended up caving on the first night when Summer worried about her surgery.

Now the details of Summer’s donation are out, and everybody knows. Nick (Joshua Morrow) plans to build them a house, and he also warned Kyle not to hurt his daughter. Even though Kyle still obviously cares for Lola, he is trying to do the right thing with Summer. Lola appears she’s finished with Kyle because he confirmed her worst fears when he tied the knot with his ex.

Could this temptation finally mean that Kyle ends up fully committing to his relationship with Summer? Perhaps, or he may end up realizing he’s not in the marriage for the right reasons.