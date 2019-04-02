Jordyn Woods Reaches Out To Kylie Jenner On Instagram After Kylie’s Twitter Relaxes Cold Shoulder

Extending an olive branch?

The Kardashian-Jenners haven’t fully slammed the door in Jordyn Woods’ face, but they’ve hardly been welcoming her with open arms. Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ friendship is under the microscope now more than ever.

The “BFFs” who were once thick as thieves haven’t been seen together since February 2019 – anyone not aware that Jordyn’s name now comes with “cheating” headlines alongside Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson is likely living under a rock.

The girl who once came glued to Kylie’s side moved out of her billionaire best friend’s guest house back in February 2019, per The Independent. By early March, TMZ was reporting Kylie as “so over” the ordeal (but still not talking to Jordyn). There’s been a change though, and it comes in two parts.

On April 1, The Inquisitr reported Kylie changing her Twitter header picture to Jordyn Woods. No tweets regarding Woods were sent out, but the giant banner picture of Kylie with Jordyn didn’t go unnoticed. One day later, Cosmopolitan reported more activity. The magazine couldn’t have phrased the situation better, as per its headline.

“Um, Jordyn Woods and Her Mom Are Literally All Up on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Right Now”

Jordyn has liked Kylie’s April 1 video showing Stormi descending some outdoor steps clutching a hot pink Hermès bag. The video currently sits at over 20 million views.

While Woods herself simply liked the video, her mother went one step further. Elizabeth Woods left a comment. While no words were used, the three pink heart emojis are clearly a positive gesture. The social media activity comes following a report from Us Weekly that doesn’t exactly paint Kylie as keen to reignite the friendship.

“Kylie doesn’t want to get involved with the Jordyn thing. She doesn’t really want to talk about it.”

For an idea of just how tight-knit this friendship once was, one only needs to scroll through Kylie’s Instagram. Amid Kylie Cosmetics promotions and pictures of Kylie’s daughter, Stormi, the account is littered with photos of Woods and Jenner. Their joint Instagram presence dates back to 2013.

“Jordyn was terrified when the Tristan scandal broke that she was going to lose all deals. It was honestly her biggest concern.”

As The Inquisitr reported on April 1, Woods has been living in fear that the cheating scandal would ruin her career. With recent appearances in London and what appears to be a surprising amount of popularity though, things seem steady for the 21-year-old model.

While Kylie’s lips remain sealed regarding the whole affair, both Kylie’s Twitter and Jordyn’s recent Instagram behavior suggest that these two might just be attempting to make it all water under the bridge.