Khloe Kardashian Admits It’s Time To Stop Dating Basketball Players After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

The reality TV star appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' with her sisters.

Khloe Kardashian admitted that it is time to stop dating basketball players during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday.

The 34-year-old, who is now getting back on her feet after her ex Tristan Thompson’s latest cheating scandal, even joked that she should follow her 84-year-old grandmother’s advice to “date accountants” instead. Khloe stopped by the show’s special Las Vegas taping along with her older sisters Kim, 38, and Kourtney, 39, and was grilled by the late night host about her preferences when it comes to dating, as per The Daily Mail.

Dubbing him “this character that you had a baby with,” Kimmel asked, “Is it time to stop dating basketball players?” which was greeted with huge cheers from the crowd. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star laughed and said, “I like what I like, what can I say?” adding that she should listen to her grandmother MJ’s advice and just “date accountants or something like that.”

As fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan will know, Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson recently made headlines after getting too cozy with Kylie Jenner’s childhood friend, Jordyn Woods. However, this was not the first time the love rat was caught in such a public scandal, as he had already cheated on Khloe just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True, in April last year.

Before that, the Good American founder had also been married to NBA star Lamar Odom, with their turbulent relationship and eventual divorce also being broadcast on KUWTK.

The famous sisters, who are now promoting season 16 of their hit reality TV show, also talked about picking names for their kids. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim, who’s expecting a fourth baby with husband Kanye West via surrogate mother, said that she’s been considering naming the baby boy Rob as a tribute to her younger brother.

When Jimmy asked if she and Kanye had already picked the name, she started by saying she had been googling Armenian boys’ names, but that she didn’t particularly connect with any, so the couple are still thinking about it.

“Actually, I do have one name. I was truthfully thinking about just naming him Rob, [after] my brother,” Kim revealed, before admitting that it probably would contrast with the quirky names of her three current kids – North, Saint, and Chicago.

“It doesn’t, like, really go. But I really was feeling that, and my brother approved that. So that’s our one kind of name,” she revealed.