Justin Bieber Shows More Love For Ex Selena Gomez On Instagram, Fans Call It ‘Disrespectful’

Justin is showing even more love for ex-girlfriend Selena shortly after claiming she'll always have a place in his heart.

Shortly after clapping back at a hater who claimed he was still in love with former girlfriend Selena Gomez and noting that she’ll “always hold a place in [his] heart,” Justin Bieber is showing off even more love for his ex on Instagram. Per a report from Cosmopolitan, the “Sorry” singer — who married wife Hailey Baldwin last year — showed his approval of an old picture of himself and Selena that was posted online this week.

The site claimed that Justin clicked the like button for a photo posted online by Bieber fan account @justinsoutfits, which included a number of photos they claimed were “unseen” or “rare” of the Canadian pop star.

The first showed Justin alongside a posing Katy Perry, while the second had Selena with her arm around his shoulders as she smiled at him and the former couple got pretty close at an event several years ago.

Bieber was one of the several thousand accounts who liked the collection of old snaps shared on April 1, which caused some pretty mixed reactions from fans.

“So how can I be happy for Jailey if [he’s] still doing this,” one Instagram user commented on the photo alongside a broken heart emoji.

Another added, “He needs to be f***ing loyal to Hailey… he just needs to stop what he’s doing. [It’s] disrespectful to Hailey and Selena.”

However, others were quick to defend Bieber’s decision to click the like button for the photo collection.

“People are making this a bigger deal [than] this is, it’s a picture, of an old ex that he has no ‘beef’ with, why can’t he like the picture?” one fan asked in the comments.

Other Instagram users even suggested that Justin clicking the like button may, in fact, have had nothing to do with Selena at all, stating that there’s a possibility he may only have seen the first snap in the multiple uploads.

“I have a feeling he did not scroll and only saw the first picture so we should stop jumping to conclusions….” they noted.

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Justin’s latest social media activity com shortly after he posted a lengthy rant on Instagram in defense of Baldwin.

As reported by Newsweek last month, the singer claimed that Gomez would always have a place in his heart, though he made it very clear that he’s very much in love with his wife.

“Why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back and my ex?” Justin hit back in part in a comment aimed at a troll who said he was still in love with the “Love You Like a Love Song” singer and didn’t really love Hailey, whom he married last year.

“I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heals [sic] in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has happened to me period,” Bieber then added in his lengthy clap back.

Bieber dated Gomez on and off for eight years between 2010 and 2018.

Amid the latest round of picture liking drama, The Inquisitr shared that Justin and Hailey caused a serious stir on social media after they got into the April Fools’ Day spirit this week.

The singer claimed his wife was pregnant with their first child and even shared a sonogram photo on his Instagram account, but quickly made it clear that the whole thing was actually all just an elaborate hoax in the spirit of April 1.