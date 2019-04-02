Why Was Jenelle Evans Missing From Monday’s Episode Of ‘Teen Mom 2’?

Find out why she was MIA!

Jenelle Evans wasn’t seen during last night’s new episode of Teen Mom 2, and fans were left wondering why.

According to an April 2 report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Evans’ absence came after the mother-of-three began having issues with her producers and went for a substantial amount of time without filming any scenes for the MTV reality series.

“They stretched what little footage they had of Jenelle literally as far as they could, and used every trick they could to keep Jenelle included, but there was no more footage to work with,” a behind-the-scenes source told the outlet.

While some have thought that the Evans-free episode of Teen Mom 2 may have been a “test” to see if viewers would be okay with watching the show without her, the outlet said that was not the case and also denied Evans has been fired.

In February of last year, Evans’ controversial husband, David Eason, was fired from the show after going on a rant against the LGBTQ community on his now-deleted Twitter page. However, when it comes to Evans, there doesn’t appear to be any plans to remove her from the show, especially due to the fact that she’s been one of the most talked-about personalities on the series for so many years.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup also said that leaving Evans out of the episode was not done in an effort to punish her for giving her producers a hard time over the past several months.

“It had nothing to do with that, honestly. It happened because there was no other choice. It was not to teach [Jenelle] a lesson or anything like that. Trust me, if they had the footage, they would have used it. They want her on the show desperately,” the source explained.

According to the report, Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom 2 will likely not be the only episode she’s absent from. In fact, an insider said there would be at least one more episode without her. When it comes to her paycheck for the series, her finances have reportedly been impacted by the lack of footage she’s provided producers with.

In addition to losing her episode pay for last night, Evans will reportedly lose her $1,500 reunion pay and will also be fined her episode rate if she doesn’t show up to the special taping this weekend.

To see more of Evans and her family, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.