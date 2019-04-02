Beyonce Pays Tribute To Rapper Nipsey Hussle After He’s Killed In Tragic L.A. Shooting

Beyonce has joined the long list of celebrities mourning the untimely death of Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle.

The singer took to Instagram to express her grief and condolences to Nipsey’s family, posting a heartbreaking photo of him as a child alongside the words, “I’m praying with every ounce of my heart for your family. Rest In Peace, Nipsey.” Both she and husband Jay-Z were acquainted with the 33-year-old, who was fatally shot on Sunday outside his own clothing store, The Marathon. Per The Daily Mail, his killing has shaken the music and entertainment industry, but it has particularly affected the district of Crenshaw, where the artist was from.

Nipsey was known for being an entrepreneur who invested in the local community, and often spoke out about the issue of gang violence in L.A. Insecure star Issa Rae tweeted that he inspired her “to invest and own in our communities.

“He was a solid man who loved his woman, his family and his community,” Rae wrote. “This hurts.”

“This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! … I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle,” Rihanna also wrote on Twitter after the news emerged.

Other huge names in the industry who chimed in included John Legend, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, J. Cole, and Nas.

Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100 pic.twitter.com/3pX4fbezDs — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

Nipsey was shot several times by a male suspect outside his clothing store just moments after he had been hanging out with friends. He was struck by bullets multiple times and still received CPR on the scene before being rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, police believe the incident was gang-related. The rapper was due to meet up with law enforcement officials on Monday to discuss gang violence and how to prevent it. He had also tweeted that day that “having strong enemies is a blessing.”

The artist, who grew up in South Los Angeles, often talked about growing up and living his teenage years in the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips gang, where violence between gangs is a constant. Still, he was actively involved in the South L.A. community and was a part of the Destination Crenshaw arts project, as well as responsible for the opening of the co-working space Vector 90 in Crenshaw, where local youngsters could take classes in technology, math, and science.

According to recent reports, the Los Angeles Police Department is now looking for 29-year-old Eric Holder, whom they believe was behind the senseless murder. Nipsey leaves behind his two young children, the youngest of which he shared with his longtime girlfriend, actress Lauren London.