Jordyn Woods Shows Serious Curves In An Orange String Bikini After Cheating Scandal

Jordyn's flaunting her curves in a bright bikini following her drama with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

Jordyn Woods is getting in some downtime following the intense media firestorm that surrounded her earlier this year in the wake of her cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian’s former boyfriend Tristan Thompson. As reported by The Daily Mail this week, the 21-year-old model proudly flaunted her serious curves in a bright and skimpy bikini as she got in a “spa day” during a recent trip to the United Kingdom.

Jordyn posted the proof of her relaxing time to her Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of herself laying down on a sun lounger in a tiny bright orange string bikini with her left arm raised up above her head. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had her dark hair tied up in a ponytail and appeared to be going makeup-free as she relaxed with her eyes closed.

The star shared the bikini snap to her account alongside the caption “Mommy longlegs,” before then posting another photo of a friend wearing a white robe alongside the caption “Spa Day” as she relaxed while across the pond in London.

According to the site, Kylie Jenner’s friend has been spending some time in the British capital as she promotes her new line of false eyelashes with Eylure.

But there’s no doubting that Jordyn was probably ready for a little rest and relaxation as her name has been all over the headlines over the past few months.

As fans of the Kardashians will definitely remember, just a few weeks prior to sharing the bikini snap online, Woods was embroiled in a cheating scandal with Tristan after Hollywood Unlocked first reported in February that the twosome got a little too close at a party at his home just after Valentine’s Day.

As The Inquisitr noted, Jordyn then became embroiled in a very public spat with the Kardashian clan, which included some very candid comments from the mother of Thompson’s 1-year-old daughter True, Khloe Kardashian.

But while Woods seemed very much on the outs with all of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians clan, the reality star may actually have now found a way to reconcile with Kylie Jenner.

The star was famously close to Kylie and the twosome often showed off their good times together on social media. Though the makeup mogul stayed pretty tight-lipped about the drama between Jordyn and her sister, many claimed that the drama had ended their once very close friendship.

However, as Cosmopolitan reported just this week, Kylie appeared to hint that she and Jordyn could potentially be back on good terms as she changed her header photo on Twitter to a large snap of herself and her friend together in what appeared to be a promo shot for her Kylie Cosmetics line.

The social media picture change also came just days after Jenner publicly denied putting her lip kit inspired by Woods on sale in the wake of the cheating drama.

Marking the first time she spoke publicly about the scandal, Kylie told The New York Times that she actually had no idea that the makeup item had been discounted on her official website.

“That is just not my character. I would never do something like that and when I saw it, I was like, thrown back,” she said, seemingly suggesting that the twosome have been speaking by then adding, “Jordyn knows I didn’t actually put it on sale.”