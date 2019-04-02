Rita Ora Goes Fully Topless In Raunchy New Instagram Snap

Rita Ora proved she does not care for online trolls when she posted a smoldering new snap on Instagram on Tuesday.

The singer, who recently revealed she has been “called every name under the sun,” shared a sexy new photo in which she’s completely topless and gazing at the camera while covering her breasts with her arms. She stood illuminated by a purple light against a blue backdrop, and she traded her usual glamorous makeup for a clean, makeup-free look. She put on a very pouty display, while her signature bleached blonde locks were styled into a mussed chignon.

The 28-year-old posted that very same photo to her Instagram stories as a tribute to her pal, British stylist and fashion journalist Katie Grand, who just celebrated her birthday. Rita thanked her friend for making her “feel free in her own skin,” as per The Daily Mail.

This was her way of clapping back at critics, as she has recently opened up about having to deal with online bullying and how internet trolls can affect her self-esteem, even hinting that she may be willing to quit social media so she avoids that sort of negative scrutiny.

“I’ve literally been called everything under the sun. I feel like it happens every day online. Towards me, towards loads of people,” the “Anywhere” songstress confessed.

“They write stuff all the time like, ‘you look horrible,’ ‘you look whatever,’ ‘why are you wearing that?’ Stuff people couldn’t say to you in real life,” she said when discussing how it feels like to be on the receiving end of online hate.

She added that she tries to disconnect from social media when she’s on vacation so as to enjoy the moments to the maximum and prevent online trolls from ruining her mood, but that navigating the internet is a personal experience at the end of the day.

“It depends how much it’s affecting. If that’s what you want to do, it’s all a personal decision. I probably do that on holiday so I can relax more.”

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that the British artist rekindled her romance with her ex Andrew Watt after breaking up with Hollywood star Andrew Garfield in October. According to The Daily Mail, she is now attempting a second try at love with her former beau, as they didn’t want to “throw away what they had.” And Watt appeared to have confirmed the rumors when he exited the same hotel as Rita just moments before her.