Lea Michele Shows Skin In A Tiny White Bikini Top & A Mermaid Tail

Lea's preparing for her 'The Little Mermaid' role in a low-cut bikini top.

Lea Michele is showing off some skin while dressing up as a mermaid. The former Glee star proudly flaunted her seriously toned body in the pool in a new shot posted to her official Twitter account on April 1, showing off her blue and green scaled mermaid tail as she posed for the camera in a skimpy low-cut white bikini top.

Lea sat in the water to show off her mythical side as she also revealed her impressive tan for the camera. The “Cannonball” singer opted to shield her eyes from the sun with a pair of dark aviator shades on her head covering her eyes and her long brunette hair tied up into a bun.

In the caption of the snap, she revealed that it was “all happening” as she also shared a mermaid emoji with her 4.6 million followers. Though the former Scream Queens actress didn’t reveal exactly why she was donning her mermaid tail for the photo, it all appeared to be a nod to her latest big role.

As reported by Broadway World, Michele will be appearing as Ariel in a production of The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl for two nights only on May 17 and May 18.

Lea shared the news with her millions of followers mere hours before posing in her white bikini top and her mermaid tail.

“I’m diving into the @HollywoodBowl, singing the part of Ariel for Disney The Little Mermaid: An Immersive Live-To-Film Concert Experience on 5/17 & 5/18,” the star tweeted out on April 1.

Rich Fury / Getty Images for GLAAD

But while fans will have to wait just a little bit longer to see the Rachel Berry actress under the sea, there’s no doubting that Lea’s not afraid to show off her body in a bikini.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Michele has proudly showed skin in a two-piece on multiple occasions in the past and is no stranger to posting a swimsuit snap to her social media accounts.

Back in January, Lea posted a risqué snap of herself rocking a black bathing suit online as she proudly flaunted her curves with a glass in her hand.

Shortly after that, The Inquisitr reported that the star was showing some skin again as she enjoyed her bachelorette party in the sun with her closest friends. This time, Michele was rocking a strapless bikini as well as a swimsuit with the word “Bride” written across the chest prior to her February wedding with her now-husband Zandy Reich.

The Inquisitr also shared an inside look at the couple’s lavish and romantic California wedding last month, which included an array of Italian desserts for the 210 guests.