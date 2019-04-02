Carrie Underwood Shows Off Post-Baby Body In Tight Cut-Out Leggings 2 Months After Baby

Carrie's showing off her body two months after welcoming her second son into the world.

Carrie Underwood is showing off her post-baby body two months after welcoming her second son into the world as she returns to work ahead of her upcoming North American and U.K. tour. The country superstar took to Instagram on April 1 to reveal that she’s hard at work in rehearsals for her upcoming “Cry Pretty Tour 360” while proudly flaunting her hard work in the gym in a pair of black cut-out leggings.

The “Love Wins” singer shared two new photos with her 8.4 million followers on the social media site, both showing her with her band in rehearsals for her upcoming string of shows that kick off on May 1 stretch all the way into October.

The first snap showed Carrie – who The Inquisitr reportedly recently shared a mom horror story about her “naked, poo covered, screaming” baby boy – from behind with her band members in the background facing her.

The star was showing off all her hard work since giving birth to her second son, Jacob, on January 21 by sporting her tight leggings and a black sweater. The second snap showed Underwood a little closer up as she sang into a microphone, giving fans a look at her famously toned legs in her athleisure gear with large keyhole cut-outs on her calves while she sported a pair of black sneakers on her feet.

In the caption, Carrie told her millions of fans that she enjoyed a “great” day of rehearsals with her band, before then adding that she “can’t wait” to hit the road again.

The “Cry Pretty Tour Tour 360” will mark the singer’s first tour as a mom of two, and the new snaps posted to her social media account comes shortly after the singer revealed that she’s been working out to get back in shape but has been struggling to get her post-baby body to bounce back.

As The Inquisitr reported last month, Carrie shared a selfie from the gym alongside a very candid message about learning not to be so hard on herself when it comes to her body after baby.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images for CMT

“‘Bouncing back’ after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately,” Underwood told her fans at the time, referring to how getting her body back after her second child has been different to when she had her first son, Isaiah, who’s now 4-years-old.

“I go into the gym and I can’t run as fast or as far. I can’t lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago. I just want to feel like myself again…” the American Idol Season 4 winner then continued.

“As I prepare for red carpets and for life on tour, right now I make a promise to myself to start appreciating what my body CAN do and stop focusing on what it can’t.”

Carrie added on the social media site that she was going to keep on working out and trying to reach her fitness goals, but is now taking things “day by day.”

Underwood previously confirmed to The Tennessean before giving birth to Jacob that she’ll be bringing both her children – who she shares with husband Mike Fisher – on tour with her this year.

“It’s going to be a different ball game, for sure,” she revealed of hitting the road with two youngsters in tow, adding, “My brain, I’m such a planner. I want to know how it’s all going to go. But no matter who you are, you make it happen, you make it work, you get your team behind you.”