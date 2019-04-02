Marvel Fans Horrified By Chris Evans’ Reaction To Watching Full ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Film

It’s officially April, which means that Avengers: Endgame is out this month! Marvel Studios fans have been eagerly awaiting this moment ever since the release of Avengers: Infinity War in April 2018. With half the universe being dusted into non-existence by Thanos, fans are hoping that the second installment will give the remaining heroes a chance to undo his evil deed.

But that started to dwindle when fans realized that most of the original Avengers’ contracts are up. That feeling of dread only got worse when late last year Chris Evans, who has been playing Captain America since 2011, tweeted that he had filmed his last day as an Avenger. The actor didn’t help when this week he shared his reaction to seeing the new film, according to BuzzFeed News.

Evans has seen part of the completely edited film, and spoke about his response to seeing it in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. Although he made sure to keep the details well under wraps, his reaction to the first hour of the movie has fans shook.

“It’s a good one. It’s a real good one. This one’s really good. I choked up like three times.”

Fans took to Twitter in droves to comment on Evans’ reaction, most of them terrified about what they will be walking into when the movie drops on April 26.

Cap cries THREE TIMES??!!!!https://t.co/x8crdRSJ4h — DCI Tekki (@tekkichan) March 30, 2019

“What the hell is about to happen here? I’m not ready,” one Marvel fan wrote. Another added, “Marvel is torturing our hearts. Nooooo more dead heroes please.” “I am done when I see this movie,” one threatened, as though the thought of fans having heart attacks in cinemas would convince the Russo brothers to change the film with less than a month to go until its release.

The overwhelming reaction to Evans’ admission of tears was the fact that no one is ready for their favorite superheroes to die, despite knowing the likelihood is pretty high that this will be the case.

One didn’t mince their words, asking outright, “Who else thinks Capt is done in Endgame???”

Many fans tagged their friends in their messages, reminding them to bring tissues with on April 26.

In the same interview, Evans jokingly talked about his character dying, saying that the reason he had only watched the first hour was because he didn’t want to watch after Captain America had died.

“Right, exactly. After I die by Tony’s hand, I just said, ‘You know what? I can’t watch this.'”

The likelihood that Tony Stark, another of the Avengers, is actually the one to kill the First Avenger is pretty low, so it’s safe to say that was a joke (…right?) but doesn’t alleviate fans’ concerns that they will have to say goodbye to the character in this film.

Whichever way the film ends, fans are probably going to want to remember the tissues for the record 3-hour, 2-minute carnage they will likely be forced to sit through. And the water. Dehydration is not great, folks.