Sam Smith Shares ‘Sexy Bloated’ Underwear Photos In Body-Positive Instagram Uploads

Sam Smith took to Instagram yesterday to share a series of photos that included him shirtless and just in his underwear. The body-positive photos come after a recent interview he did with Jameela Jamil where he admitted that he has always struggled with his weight. Sam is one of many high profile stars using his platform to show that everyone needs to embrace all kind of body types.

“Feeling bloated and gross after my flight so thought I’d post a mirror selfie of my sexy bloated boobies coz we are friends. Finally,” the “Stay With Me” hitmaker captioned his topless selfie in the mirror.

According to ET Online, on his Instagram stories, he shared some videos of him dancing in the bathroom.

“Do the bloat dance with me,” he wrote in one of them.

In another, he is strutting to Demi Lovato’s hit single, “Sorry Not Sorry.”

Smith’s topless bathroom selfie was met with a lot of praise from his followers. Within 10 hours of posting, it has been liked over half a million times. Nicole Scherzinger commented on the photo stating he was perfection and male model, Nyle Di Marco called the photo “Bloutiful.”

The Inquisitr recently reported Sam Smith identifying himself as non-binary.

In his final story post, Smith is on his knees in just his underwear calling himself a “bond girl.”

Since the release of his debut album, In The Lonely Hour in 2014, Sam has gone on to achieve global success. The album topped the charts in the U.K., Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, and Sweden while peaking at No. 2 on the U.S. albums chart.

The record went on to go 8x platinum in the U.K., 5x platinum in Australia and 2x platinum in the U.S. It’s worldwide sales consist of 12 million sold.

His second studio album, The Thrill Of It All, was released in 2017. It topped the charts around the globe again, but this time also in the U.S.

Smith has had six U.K. No. 1 singles — “Money On My Mind,” “Stay With Me,” “Lay Me Down,” “Writing’s On The Wall,” “Too Good at Goodbyes,” and “Promises.”

He has won three BRIT Awards — Critics’ Choice, British Breakthrough Act, and Global Success Award.

In 2015, his debut album earned him six Grammy Award nominations and he took home four — Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Sam is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community and won in the category of Music Artist at the LGBT Awards in 2016.