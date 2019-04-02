NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant ‘Arguably The Best Player In The World,’ Says Warriors Center Andrew Bogut

Andrew Bogut became one of the casualties when the Golden State Warriors decided to go after Kevin Durant in the 2016 NBA free agency. To create enough salary cap space to offer Durant a max contract, the Warriors traded Bogut to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for a future second-round pick. The Aussie big man has gone through lots of ups and downs since being dumped by the Warriors, but he made it clear that he doesn’t hold any grudges against the team that enabled him to win his first NBA title in 2015.

Two years after the controversial move, Andrew Bogut was given the opportunity to play alongside the man, Kevin Durant, that forced his way out of Golden State. In the first few games they played together, Bogut has nothing but praise to the two-time Finals MVP. In an interview with NBC Sports, the veteran center said that Durant is “arguably the best player in the world.”

“He’s one of those guys that can go out there and get 40 or 50 on any given night,” Bogut said. “But he’s trying to play within the system as well, knowing that he has Steph (Curry) and Klay (Thompson) and other guys, like DeMarcus (Cousins), that he needs to get going. But he’s probably the most talented scorer I’ve ever been around.”

As of now, it is becoming more clear to Andrew Bogut why the Warriors broke up their core to sign Kevin Durant in the summer of 2016. Since the arrival of Durant, the Warriors easily won back-to-back NBA championships. Despite the improvements made by several NBA title contenders, the Warriors remain as the heavy favorite to take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the 2018-19 NBA season.

Andrew Bogut believes that Kevin Durant’s ability to balance scoring and playmaking has played a major role in the Warriors’ success in the past years.

“The balance is winning,” Bogut said. “I think Kevin knows that. Kevin’s never been a guy, since I’ve been around, that’s been coming in after games saying he needs more shots.”

Despite playing alongside multiple NBA All-Stars in Golden State, Kevin Durant remains a very reliable contributor on both ends of the floor for the Warriors. This season, the 30-year-old small forward is averaging 26.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.1 blocks on 51.6 percent shooting from the field, and 34.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc. If he remains consistent with his performance and continues winning NBA titles, Durant has a strong case to become considered as one of the greatest players in NBA history.