Spice Girl Geri Halliwell Says Mel B’s Comments Are ‘Hurtful’ And ‘Not True’

Geri Halliwell released a statement addressing Mel B's comments that they were intimate, saying the rumors were not true and were hurtful to her family.

Spice Girl Geri Halliwell has come forward to tackle rumors that she and bandmate Mel B had an intimate relationship, reports E! News.

Mel B ignited speculation about the singers after giving an interview on Piers Morgan’s show, Life Stories.

She acknowledged that Halliwell would likely be upset by the revelations because of her “posh” life with her husband. Still, the entertainer stood firm that the incident, however trivial, had occurred.

Mel B noted that it only occurred once, adding that she hoped Halliwell would not deny what happened when asked, because “it was just a fun thing.”

One week later, Halliwell rebuked Mel B’s claims in a statement from her representative to E! News.

“It has been very disappointing to read about all these rumors again, especially on Mother’s Day of all days. She would like you to know that what has been reported recently is simply not true and has been very hurtful to her family. “Moving forward, Geri can’t wait to see the girls and all the fans on the tour, have an amazing time with everyone, and make some new memories.”

In addition, the representative had a message to the fans from Halliwell, who thanked them for their love and support. The statement concluded with an assertion from Halliwell that she loved all of the Spice Girls.

Following the commotion caused from her confession, Mel B dialed down the sensationalism of her story in recent days. Appearing on Australian radio show 2Day FM Breakfast with Grant, Ed & Ash, the performer said that she never “admitted” to having sexual relations with any of her bandmates.

She noted that all of them slept in a bed together while on tour and always bunked together, adding, “that’s what girls do.” Mel B continued to explain that the entire incident was actually not a big deal, as the two had known each more than 20 years already.

“It was just one thing that happened one night. I didn’t go into detail about it, at all.”

According to People, after the original clip from Life Stories aired showing Mel B confirming that she and Halliwell slept together, a source claiming to be “familiar with the situation” said Mel B’s claim was untrue, and, “nothing actually happened.”

“This was a classic case of Mel B being Mel B, she got carried away and Piers was clearly egging her on,” the source said.

The Spice Girls are currently preparing to embark on their sold-out reunion tour that is still on track to take place, in spite of the controversy.