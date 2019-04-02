Watch Atlético Madrid Vs. Girona FC Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch La Liga Tuesday Match Live Online

Atlético Madrid cannot afford a letdown in a midweek match against Girona FC as they head into a make-or-break showdown Saturday at the Camp Nou.

The La Liga title race looks to be decided, with Barcelona sitting on a comfortable 10-point lead over second-place Atlético Madrid with only nine games remaining to play, according to Sky Sports. But there may be one last chance for the Atléti to reignite the competition, and it will all depend on their results this week, starting with a Tuesday showdown against 13th-place Girona FC — a game that Madrid must win heading into Saturday’s last-chance clash against the league leaders at the Camp Nou. But Atlético Madrid cannot afford to overlook the midweek contest against the lower-ranked opponent, a game that will live stream from the Wanda.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Atlético Madrid vs. Girona FC Tuesday La Liga match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Tuesday, April 2, at the iconic, 67,829-seat Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 6:30 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the live stream gets underway at 1:30 p.m. ET, or 10:30 a.m. PT. Fans in China can log in to the live stream at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, China Standard Time.

But Atlético may have to do without Diego Costa, who has scored only two goals this season, but always poses a threat, after the 30-year-old was diagnosed with a thigh strain he incurred in Madrid’s weekend 4-0 win over Alavés, according to 90 Minutes. Costa will undergo more medical tests, but may also be unavailable for the Saturday game in Barcelona as well.

Atlético Madrid have won nine of their last 11 games at home in all competitions, with only one defeat, per Soccerway data, but Girona have won four straight road games.

