MMA Rumors: UFC President Dana White Hints At Plan To Bring Conor McGregor Back To The Octagon

UFC President Dana White said in a recent appearance on '8 News NOW Las Vegas' that he plans to meet with Conor McGregor to figure out other ways the UFC can 'keep him happy.'

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor shocked the world of mixed martial arts when he announced his retirement. Before he made the decision, McGregor had been linked to numerous fighters, including his long-time rival, Nate Diaz, and undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. When he first learned of McGregor’s retirement, UFC President Dana White said he fully understood why “The Notorious” already decided to call it a career.

However, in a recent appearance on 8 News NOW Las Vegas, as transcribed by Bloody Elbow, Dana White offered a different take on Conor McGregor’s controversial retirement.

“No,” White said when asked if he thinks McGregor is serious about his retirement. “I think there’s some things that Conor wants. I think that Conor wants to get together, face-to-face, he and I, and we probably will in the next couple of weeks to get this thing figured out. He’s stuck on this thing where he wants a piece of the ownership. I think there’s other ways we can make him happy.”

Talking about the “things” that Conor McGregor wants, UFC President Dana White is referring to the former champ’s desire to have a stake in the UFC. In an interview with TMZ Sports, White revealed that “The Notorious” texted him regarding the possibility of having an ownership stake. White frankly told McGregor that those things will never happen, and if he really wants a stake, he needs to buy it using his own money.

“Listen, if you want to own a piece of the company, you have to put up the money to buy a piece of the company,” White said. “That’s how it works.”

UFC President Dana White admitted that Conor McGregor is “very valuable” to the UFC, but it doesn’t mean that he can get anything he wants. White used Michael Jordan as a perfect example, saying that the six-time NBA champion never demanded a “piece of the league” during his reign. When asked if McGregor needs the UFC more than the UFC needs McGregor, White said that the UFC will stay where they are right now long after he and “The Notorious” are gone.

Dana White didn’t elaborate what “other things” they plan to do to convince Conor McGregor to fight again in the Octagon. However, a previous Inquisitr report revealed that the former UFC two-division champion is still training despite announcing his announcement. If the UFC is serious about bringing “The Notorious” back to the Octagon, they should offer him a superfight that will give him a huge payday.